As expected, quarterbacks dominate top picks of 2021 NFL draft

“It was just a kind of a weight lifted off my shoulders,” Lawrence said. “I’m going to do everything in my power to get us back to where we need to be. I’m going to put in the work. No one’s going to work harder than me.”

Lawrence is the fourth QB taken in the first round by the Jaguars, joining Byron Leftwich (2003), Blaine Gabbert (2011) and Blake Bortles (2014).

Wilson was expected to go to New York.

“There’s not another team I’d want to play for besides the Jets,” Wilson said on NFL Network shortly after being drafted. “We’re going to be a special team. We’re going for the Super Bowl.”

Lance’s selection was something of a surprise. He played only 17 games for his FCS school, but his offseason workouts sold San Francisco.

While Lance played under center in an offense that featured plenty of play-action that should translate to coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense with the 49ers, he still needs work on some of his mechanics and accuracy.

“I was super blessed to have a coaching staff that trusted me and believed in me to make those decisions,” Lance said.