As David Bakhtiari works his way back, Packers know they might have to protect star tackle from himself

“There’s a lot of people that are involved in that decision, and David’s certainly one of them,” LaFleur said. “I know that he’s a guy that loves to push himself and I know he’s champing at the bit to be out there with his teammates. But ultimately, sometimes you’ve got to protect these guys from themselves.

“That’s just the mentality that he has. That’s why he is the player that he is today. And so, we’ll be smart about it. We’re going to make sure that he’s ready, that he feels comfortable, that our training staff feels comfortable with where he’s at before we make any decisions like that.”

Veteran interior lineman Lucas Patrick said Bakhtiari’s presence at practice did give the line the lift that LaFleur thought it did.

“I think the best thing that Dave does, he raises the whole standard of the room,” Patrick said. “Even at practice today, communicating with us and giving us tips and pointers. He’s the best at his position, so when you have the best (player) at a position on your team and in your room, guys like that just raise everyone’s standards.