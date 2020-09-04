As cuts loom, Packers’ long shots keep hope alive while others jockey for roster position

“We’ve had a few nicks over the last week or so. But we’re hopeful that none of those will be long-term,” Gutekunst said. “Certainly, we feel like we’ve got enough healthy bodies and talent to compete coming into Week 1.”

Whatever happens, it should be a 24-hour window unlike any other.

“All the teams have a lot less to go off of, as far as when we do make the roster cuts, the guys that we do expose to the rest of the league,” Gutekunst said. “It’s not like they’ve got four preseason games and 200 snaps to evaluate to the other teams.

“At the same time, I do think this year more than any, our roster size with the practice squad will be 69, and I think it’s going to take all 69 through the season — because with the rules as they are now, the ability to bring street free agents in and do some different things, it’s more cumbersome. The guys on your practice squad, at some point during the year, I would expect those guys to be on the field helping you.”

Extra points

LaFleur moved Friday’s practice from Ray Nitschke Field to inside Lambeau Field for an important reason: To get a feel for the NFL’s artificial crowd noise, which the league has settled on being at 70 decibels starting at kickoff. “The league finally came out with what the decibel level was going to be, so I wanted to give our guys an opportunity to know exactly what the 70 decibels was going to be (like) when we go to play the Vikings,” LaFleur said. “So I just wanted to get them in that environment once again.” … … Defensive coordinator Mike Pettine said LaFleur has put together a plan if he — or any of the assistants — contracts COVID-19 and has to be quarantined away from the team. “We’ve sat with Matt and have gone through the coaching depth chart as far as who the next man up would be,” Pettine said. “Unfortunately, that’s a sign of the times. We have to be prepared for whatever scenario, and usually it’s applying to players, but a very unique situation that it’s applying to the coaching staff.”