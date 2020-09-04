As cuts loom, Packers’ long shots keep hope alive while others jockey for roster position

GREEN BAY — DaShaun Amos has been through this before.
The Green Bay Packers cornerback and roster hopeful went to training camp in 2017 with the New York Giants as an undrafted rookie free agent from East Carolina. Cut at the end of training camp, Amos went north of the border to pursue his football dream, playing for the CFL’s Calgary Stampeders before the Packers gave him another NFL look in January, signing him to a futures deal a few days before their NFC Championship Game loss at San Francisco.
Now Amos, having spent much of camp at the back end of a crowded cornerback depth chart, is still keeping hope alive — be it for a spot on the 53-man roster or on the expanded 16-player practice squad — at the end of a training camp unlike any other thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“All the work and all the time being invested and put into it just to get back, every day that I come here and put a helmet on with the ‘G’ on the side and I lace my cleats, I thank God,” Amos said. “I came out here every day and I gave 100% effort, so that’s something that I won’t regret at all. (Making the) 53 is obviously the goal. If it came down to the practice squad or whatever the case may be, this is a great organization, and it would be a blessing just to continue to be here.”
With the roster at 80 players, general manager Brian Gutekunst must make 27 personnel moves to get down to the NFL-mandated 53-player limit by 3 p.m. Saturday. But with the league having increased the size of the practice squad to help handle the potential roster challenges presented by the novel coronavirus, many of the players cut will likely return after clearing waivers — especially since the NFL’s other 31 teams have limited intel on them with preseason games having been canceled.
Plus, with several players headed for the physically unable to perform list or injured reserve, it’s possible that only seven or eight players who just went through training camp will get goodbyes instead of see-ya-laters.
“It’s never a good thing but particularly this year, you weren’t able to give the guys the opportunities in those games to go out and prove some things, so that’s tough,” Gutekunst said. “At the same time, it’s our job to try to make the best decisions that we can to put the best football team out there. ... It’s unfortunate. It’s the situation we’re in and I feel for those guys, but there will be opportunities down the road.”
In normal years, the feel-good stories of the final cuts are usually the against-the-odds undrafted rookie free agent who finds his way onto the 53-man roster or the veteran who turns around his flagging fortunes by getting his groove back with a new team. With only 12 full-fledged practices, the non-draft picks in the rookie class had the deck stacked against them, and finding diamond-in-the-rough prospects they can poach from other teams’ cut lists will be harder without preseason film.
Meanwhile, with real depth questions at offensive tackle, inside linebacker and wide receiver, it’ll be hard to improve the roster via trades, although Gutekunst said he has engaged in some talks with other teams in advance of the Sept. 13 opener at Minnesota.
“Those conversations are always had this time of year. I think it’s, the difference this year is you don’t have the preseason games to watch, so, it can make it more difficult just because you’d like to see guys, how they are currently, are they healthy. And with preseason games you have that ability,” Gutekunst said of the trade market. “So, it might make it a little bit more difficult, but all 32 teams are trying to improve themselves before we get to that first game. So, the conversations are being had, and it will be interesting to see how much activity there is.”
One advantage the Packers do have is that coach Matt LaFleur’s offense values versatility, and there are a number of players on that side of the ball — returner/running back/wide receiver Tyler Ervin, tight end/fullback/H-back Josiah Deguara, fullback/H-back/ex-college quarterback John Lovett — who play multiple positions. Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett even included No. 2 wide receiver Allen Lazard in that group because he’s capable of blocking like a tight end.
“We’re always searching for those type of guys, guys you can plug and play in different spots,” LaFleur said. “We’ve got a few of those players this year, which definitely affords us some luxury and flexibility from an offensive standpoint.”
That versatility may lead to Gutekunst keeping some non-traditional numbers at certain spots. For instance, under previous coach Mike McCarthy, who used three-wide receiver sets extensively, there were camps where the Packers kept six or even seven wideouts. This year, it would appear there are only four sure things at the position: Davante Adams, Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Jake Kumerow.
Equanimeous St. Brown, despite Gutekunst and LaFleur talking him up during the offseason, had a relatively quiet camp, while lesser-known guys such as Darrius Shepherd and Malik Taylor made strong cases but could be ticketed for the practice squad.
“Absolutely, you have to be ready for anything,” Taylor said. “If they keep you, they keep you. If not, you just have to keep your head up and go to the next thing.”
Injuries will also complicate matters. With rookie fifth-round pick Kamal Martin, who was in position to start the opener at inside linebacker alongside Christian Kirksey, out 6-8 weeks with a knee injury, the Packers will have to keep him on the 53 at the final cutdown, then shift him to injured reserve on Sunday or Monday to make him eligible to return later in the year. Montravius Adams’ toe injury kept him out much of camp and could create an issue on the defensive line. And with veteran offensive lineman Billy Turner battling a knee injury that could sideline him for the opener, some decisions on the offensive line might be affected.
Asked if starting left guard Elgton Jenkins might be an option at right tackle if Turner’s knee injury keeps him out of opening day and Rick Wagner’s elbow injury prevented him from being ready for the opener, LaFleur replied, “I think we’re looking at every combination. The goal is to always get your best five out there to give you the best chance to win. So, we’ll look at everything.” Turner and Wagner have been competing at right tackle throughout camp but both have sustained injuries, although Turner did work on the side Friday.
“We’ve had a few nicks over the last week or so. But we’re hopeful that none of those will be long-term,” Gutekunst said. “Certainly, we feel like we’ve got enough healthy bodies and talent to compete coming into Week 1.”
Whatever happens, it should be a 24-hour window unlike any other.
“All the teams have a lot less to go off of, as far as when we do make the roster cuts, the guys that we do expose to the rest of the league,” Gutekunst said. “It’s not like they’ve got four preseason games and 200 snaps to evaluate to the other teams.
“At the same time, I do think this year more than any, our roster size with the practice squad will be 69, and I think it’s going to take all 69 through the season — because with the rules as they are now, the ability to bring street free agents in and do some different things, it’s more cumbersome. The guys on your practice squad, at some point during the year, I would expect those guys to be on the field helping you.”
Extra points
LaFleur moved Friday’s practice from Ray Nitschke Field to inside Lambeau Field for an important reason: To get a feel for the NFL’s artificial crowd noise, which the league has settled on being at 70 decibels starting at kickoff. “The league finally came out with what the decibel level was going to be, so I wanted to give our guys an opportunity to know exactly what the 70 decibels was going to be (like) when we go to play the Vikings,” LaFleur said. “So I just wanted to get them in that environment once again.” … … Defensive coordinator Mike Pettine said LaFleur has put together a plan if he — or any of the assistants — contracts COVID-19 and has to be quarantined away from the team. “We’ve sat with Matt and have gone through the coaching depth chart as far as who the next man up would be,” Pettine said. “Unfortunately, that’s a sign of the times. We have to be prepared for whatever scenario, and usually it’s applying to players, but a very unique situation that it’s applying to the coaching staff.”
