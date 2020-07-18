As camp approaches, how will NFL handle players opting out?

One potential point of lingering contention between the league and the NFL Players Association is whether COVID-19 will be categorized as a “non-football injury." Players on the reserve non-football injury list are not required to be paid.

In baseball, high-risk individuals were allowed to opt out with pay. San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey, however, will not receive a salary because his reasoning for not playing was specific to him and his wife adopting identical twin girls.

For an NFL player who makes a similar decision, the NFLPA will push for at least service time accrual and benefits eligibility, even if salary is withheld.

To date, NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith said Friday, no players have formally decided to skip the 2020 season out of virus concern.

“Are there some things that are incredibly important to our players about being able to opt out? Yes. We don’t want players unfairly punished by it, in the same way that we wouldn’t want our players unfairly punished ... because of testing positive,” Smith said.

He added: “If that was your son, what options would you want him or her to have, as they made a decision about engaging in this work? I know it sounds a little utterly altruistic. It is. That’s how we try to make these decisions.”