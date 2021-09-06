As Buccaneers seek to repeat, this could be Tom Brady's best year ever

"I didn't think that he was too old, because I watched him throw it," Leftwich said. "The tape told me, 'Oh, no. He's fine.' To see it and when I really evaluated it, I felt good he would be OK here. I felt good about the guys up front, about how we would handle it. I felt good about the ways I could protect him with play-calling.

"It's not athleticism that prevents sacks. It's knowing where to throw the football. If you're in a tough spot, go down. Those things don't have to be stressed to him, because he's past that point of trying to be that young, wild man. He always gives you an opportunity to win the game."

Leftwich is a rare commodity, a former NFL quarterback-turned offensive coordinator. He was the seventh overall pick of the Jaguars out of Marshall in 2003 and played 10 seasons, the last three as a backup to Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh.

Leftwich is three years younger than Brady. But with only one full season of calling plays, there was a ton of pressure on him.

He knew Brady as a competitor and from casual social interactions in the past, but they had no real relationship until Brady arrived in Tampa. But the perception was that having to teach Brady a new offense, one that prioritizes stretching the field vertically with the passing game, might be a daunting challenge for Leftwich.