With legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr celebrating his 85th birthday on Wednesday, take a look back at one of the last trips the gunslinger made to Lambeau Field.

Starr visited Lambeau in November 2015 to watch as the Packers unveiled Brett Favre's retired No. 4 jersey and name on the stadium's facade during a halftime ceremony on Thanksgiving night.

Check out photos from the event below: