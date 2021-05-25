As Aaron Rodgers stays away, Packers focus on ‘the guys that are here’ — including Jordan Love

LaFleur said his message to the players was to remain “focused on the things that they can control.” That appeared to register with them, considering the three players who spoke with reporters (defensive tackle Kenny Clark, running back Aaron Jones and safety Adrian Amos) all parroted a version of their coach’s phrase.

“I don't think it's going to be that much of a distraction. We’ve got to control what we can control as a team and we’ve just to come out, practice, handle business and play ball,” Clark said. “We’ve got to leave that situation to the organization and Aaron. But as far as us up here, we only can control what we can control and handle our business.”

Even so, Amos acknowledged it’s impossible to ignore the disconnect between one of the NFL’s all-time great players and the only organization he’s ever played for.

“Yeah, I follow it. I’m not saying I just shut it out completely. I follow it. But it’s one of the least of my worries right now,” said Amos, who also voiced his support for Rodgers.

Asked if he expects Rodgers to be back at some point, Amos replied: “I haven’t heard him say anything other than that, so I expect him to be. But I’m not going to go home and cry if something else happens. I’m just playing it day-by-day.