As Aaron Rodgers saga drags on, Jordan Love continues on path that Packers admit has ‘a long way to go’

Asked following the draft — before on-field offseason work began — where Love is in his development, LaFleur replied: “That’s really tough to tell because he hasn’t been back here. I know he’s working his tail off to come back in the best possible shape and (be) the best possible player he can be. He’s given everything he’s got into the workouts and into our virtual meetings.

“He’s doing a great job and learning a lot, but the reality of the situation (is), he’s a young quarterback and he’s a young quarterback who wasn’t provided an offseason really last year. There were no preseason games. So, it’s really limited exposure. Not only that, but all last season Tim Boyle was our backup, so he didn’t get a lot of the reps in practice.

“I think we’re all interested to see where he’s at. We’re excited about him. I think he is a talented player, but we all know that with any young players, specifically at that position, there’s always going to be room to grow.”

And that’s why the coming weeks are so vital for Love’s development.