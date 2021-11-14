As Aaron Rodgers returns, A.J. Dillon and Packers defense carry the day in 17-0 win over Seahawks

“I felt pretty good for the most part. I feel like I played fairly solid,” Rodgers, who finally rejoined the team on Saturday, said during a Zoom interview with reporters after the game. “Obviously, I had the one bad decision in the red zone (on the interception) and probably missed a couple of throws. ... Other than that, I felt pretty good.”

It helped that Dillon, who is in line for an even more expansive role after Jones left the game with a knee injury late in the third quarter, took over during the fourth quarter. He barreled into the end zone from 3 yards out for the Packers’ first touchdown with 10 minutes, 37 seconds remaining in the game, then set up his 2-yard TD with 1:56 to play with his 50-yard catch-and-run (with 48 of those yards coming after the catch).

“Aaron Rodgers is the most talented quarterback to ever play this game. It’s great to just follow his lead,” said Dillon, who finished the game with 128 total yards from scrimmage on 23 touches. “Every week, I learn a little something from him, and it’s really awesome.”

On this night, though, it was the Packers defense that was really awesome, and if that continues and Rodgers returns to being Rodgers, it’ll be difficult to bet against this team during the final two-plus months of the season.