As Aaron Rodgers returns, A.J. Dillon and Packers defense carry the day in 17-0 win over Seahawks

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers got their three-time NFL MVP quarterback back on Sunday. As it turned out, they didn’t really need him — not with the way their defense was shutting down the Seattle Seahawks, and not with the way bruising running back A.J. Dillon was bulldozing his way through would-be tacklers.
It’s even possible that the Packers’ 17-0 victory at Lambeau Field would have played out roughly the same way had backup Jordan Love been under center for a second consecutive week.
But the Packers were undoubtedly thrilled not to have to find out.
“Anytime you have the — I would argue — best quarterback ever on your team and somebody who’s done it for a long time, you always have trust in him. You always have trust that he’s going to get the job done,” said veteran safety Adrian Amos, who had one of the Packers’ two interceptions against Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. “Not that we don’t already have trust in him; not that we didn’t have trust last week (in Love).
“But nobody’s stepping in and being Aaron Rodgers. I don’t care who’s around the league, who’s the next high school phenom. I wouldn’t believe it until I see it — that somebody’s going to step in and be better than Aaron Rodgers. But of course, when he gets in there, that’s a vote of confidence — especially for the offense.”
Where the Packers’ confidence should be coming from right now is the defense, which is flat-out dominating and looks nothing like coordinator Joe Barry’s maligned unit that gave up 38 points in that debacle of a season opener against the New Orleans Saints 63 days earlier.
“I was just thinking about this earlier tonight, just how differently it feels from Week 1 and even from Week 2,” said Packers coach Matt LaFleur, whose team improved to 8-2 and who still hasn’t lost back-to-back games during his nearly three years in the job. “That’s such a credit to everybody on that side of the ball — our players, our coaches, Joe Barry, the rest of the defensive coaches.
“I really like the culture that we have on that side of the ball. The guys buying in, playing for one another, playing with great energy and effort.”
After seeing their seven-game winning streak snapped last week by a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with Rodgers sidelined by COVID-19, the Packers shut down Wilson, who in his return from injuring the middle finger on his right (throwing) hand, struggled throughout the day having completed 20 of 40 passes for a measly 161 yards with no touchdowns and two end zone interceptions for a 39.7 passer rating, the fourth-lowest rating of his career.
For the game, the Seahawks managed only 208 total yards, the fewest given up by the Packers this season and the fifth time Green Bay has held the opponent under 300 yards for the game. The shutout also marked the Packers’ first since a 22-0 blanking of the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 30, 2018, and the first time the Seahawks have been shut out with Wilson at quarterback, spanning 166 games (including playoffs).
“It doesn’t matter who we’re playing, who the quarterback is. I’m excited about what the defense is doing,” Packers inside linebacker Krys Barnes said. “We’re making a statement. I think the defense is playing at an elite level.”
And that allowed the Packers to win even without the offense not being at an elite level. Rodgers, returning from a 10-day quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 3 and not having taken part in a full-fledged practice in more than two weeks, completed 23 of 37 passes for 292 yards with no touchdown passes and an end zone interception (75.5 passer rating).
“I thought he played pretty well, just from what I saw from the sideline,” LaFleur insisted, later adding, “Definitely, you could feel the guys, they were excited to have him back. I felt that (on Saturday), I felt that tonight. He’s one of the greatest — if not the greatest — to ever do it. Anytime you get a player of that caliber back on your team, I think everybody’s pretty excited.”
Unfortunately for the Packers, they had little to show for it on the scoreboard. After the lowest-scoring first half in the NFL this season, it was still a 3-0 game after three quarters — with Rodgers missing a handful of throws he would normally make and not being on the same page as his intended receiver on occasion. Three of his longest completions (23, 24 and 50 yards) came on short checkdowns or screen passes to Dillon or fellow running back Aaron Jones, accounting for a third of Rodgers’ passing yards on the day.
“I felt pretty good for the most part. I feel like I played fairly solid,” Rodgers, who finally rejoined the team on Saturday, said during a Zoom interview with reporters after the game. “Obviously, I had the one bad decision in the red zone (on the interception) and probably missed a couple of throws. ... Other than that, I felt pretty good.”
It helped that Dillon, who is in line for an even more expansive role after Jones left the game with a knee injury late in the third quarter, took over during the fourth quarter. He barreled into the end zone from 3 yards out for the Packers’ first touchdown with 10 minutes, 37 seconds remaining in the game, then set up his 2-yard TD with 1:56 to play with his 50-yard catch-and-run (with 48 of those yards coming after the catch).
“Aaron Rodgers is the most talented quarterback to ever play this game. It’s great to just follow his lead,” said Dillon, who finished the game with 128 total yards from scrimmage on 23 touches. “Every week, I learn a little something from him, and it’s really awesome.”
On this night, though, it was the Packers defense that was really awesome, and if that continues and Rodgers returns to being Rodgers, it’ll be difficult to bet against this team during the final two-plus months of the season.
“On defense, we have to have that same mentality no matter who’s at quarterback — that, ‘If we pitch a shutout or if we hold them to less than 10 or less than 17, we win,’” Amos said. “That’s always a great mindset to have on defense — regardless of who’s there. Because if he is there and we’re scoring a lot of points and the offense gets rolling, then we’re going to be pretty hard to beat.”