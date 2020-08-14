Are you ready for some football? Finally, Packers return to practice field

GREEN BAY — The change in mood has been unmistakable. As he walked the halls of Lambeau Field the past few days, Matt LaFleur — masked up, of course, as he likes to say — could tell that the vibe was different.
“I think the energy has been great. I think that can be said,” the understated Green Bay Packers coach said this week as Saturday’s first practice of training camp approached. “I’ve had a few conversations from some other guys around the league. I think that’s pretty much everybody at this point. I think we’ve all been cooped up for a long time. It’s great to see everybody's face back in the building and I think the guys are enjoying being around each other and getting back to football.”
But while the energy around 1265 Lombardi Avenue might’ve been different, one thing that won’t be, LaFleur insisted, will be how Saturday’s practice looks to the naked eye.
Sure, there won’t be the heartwarming tradition of players riding kids’ bicycles to practice, and there won’t be fans sardine-canned into the Ray Nitschke Field stands like normal years. And when players are not on the field for their turn in a drill or their snap of a team period, they will be standing farther apart than they would be if not for the NFL’s social distancing guidelines put in place to continue to combat COVID-19.
But LaFleur said the actual drill work won’t look vastly different from a typical offseason organized team activity practice — the kind of practices that were wiped out by the novel coronavirus pushing all 32 NFL teams’ offseason programs into the virtual realm — and that he will have his guys do 11-on-11 periods just as he would at a normal practice.
“Certainly we’re going to try to remind our guys to keep their distance when they’re not in there, whether it’s in the drills or whether we’re doing 11-on-11,” LaFleur said during a Zoom video conference call with reporters. “But I think it will have a pretty typical feel to it. We’ve just got to be mindful as coaches to, when the players aren’t in the specific drill or out there in 11-on-11, to stay away from each other.”
Saturday’s practice, which coincidentally falls on the day the Packers were scheduled to open preseason play against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field, will be only 90 minutes long, per NFL rules. Teams are permitted to do 11-on-11 work, but no live contact is allowed and LaFleur’s players will be in helmets, jerseys and shorts, as they would be for an offseason session.
Padded practices may begin on Monday, though LaFleur said he would wait until the third or fourth practice to put pads on, meaning that won’t happen for the Packers until Wednesday or Thursday, it appears.
“We got a packet of drills that are banned by the league and we’ll make sure that we adhere to those protocols,” LaFleur said. “But everything else should be pretty much status quo.”
With another day passing Friday without any players being added to the COVID-19 reserve list, the Packers have now gone nearly two weeks without a new positive test. Five players do still remain on the list, though — kicker Mason Crosby, long-snapper Hunter Bradley, tight end Jace Sternberger, defensive tackle Treyvon Hester and outside linebacker Greg Roberts — and unless they are activated Saturday morning, they will miss the first practice of camp.
Coverage of camp will be limited for media members, with only a handful of reporters allowed to watch practice from the sidelines as they typically would during a normal camp, and another group of reporters socially distanced in the bleachers. The team will continue to conduct all of its interviews digitally via Zoom, with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and new inside linebacker Christian Kirksey slated to hold video conference calls after practice.
“I think the NFL and the NFLPA did a great job designing how we we’re going to operate football in the 2020 season with the coronavirus,” veteran all-pro left tackle David Bakhtiari said. “I feel a lot safer — myself and everyone around us.”
One issue that remains unresolved is whether players will wear additional protective coverings during practices, be it traditional cloth masks as some baseball players have worn in games, or clear plastic face shields/guards that attach to the facemask of a helmet. LaFleur said he would not mandate any apparatus be used.
“That’s nothing that we’re going to push on these guys. That’s their own individual choice,” LaFleur said. “I think the guys are going to have to go through and experiment and make sure they’ve got the protection that they feel is necessary to keep them safe. But that is all on an individual basis.”
Center Corey Linsley said last week that he wasn’t inclined to use a face shield, but he did say he was open to the idea if presented with evidence by the medical staff that it would benefit him. The Packers are set to open regular-season play on Sept. 13 at Minnesota, so Linsley and his teammates would have time to experiment during the next four weeks before having to don anything in a game.
“Come time for the season, that’s definitely an adjustment we could make. (But) I don’t know if that's something some guys will do,” Linsley said. “We haven't had any talks about it in the O-line room. I haven't had any talks with any guys about it. … Maybe it's something that they recommend and I'll change my mind come time for the season. But as of right now, I don't see myself wearing one.”
King for a day
Cornerback Kevin King, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract and set to hit free agency in March, insisted Friday he doesn’t take a backseat to his friend and cornerback running-mate, Jaire Alexander — even though Alexander is viewed as the better of the two.
That’s at least in part because of King’s lengthy injury history, which cost him half of the Packers’ games during his first two NFL seasons in 2017 and 2018. But he stayed healthy last year, led the Packers in interceptions with five and could be in line for a big free-agent payday if he can stay healthy again this season and can be productive in defensive coordinator Mike Pettine’s scheme.
“Look, I ain’t got no problem with that,” King said of Alexander getting more publicity than he does. “People are going to think what they’re going to think, but when you’re out there on that field, it’s two No. 1s. It’s going to be hard to go to the left side. It’s going to be hard to go to the right side. The film is going to speak for itself for sure.
“Ja has established himself as one of the elite corners in this league, and I’m right there too. A few more healthy seasons, one more healthy season, and I’m going to establish myself as well.”
Asked about last year’s run of good health and productivity, King replied, “It was definitely good just for me to finish a season and playing most of the games. It felt good being out there. Now we’ve just got to be consistent with it, just hone in on my technique and do that every play down-in and down-out.”
Knock, knock?
Under former general manager Ted Thompson and ex-coach Mike McCarthy, the Packers were never interested in appearing on HBO’s annual “Hard Knocks” series, which gives fans an inside look at a team during training camp. This year, HBO is highlighting the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams — a team coached by one of LaFleur’s best buddies in football, Sean McVay.
But like McCarthy and Thompson before them, LaFleur and GM Brian Gutekunst aren’t interested in volunteering for “Hard Knocks” duty, either.
“Personally,” LaFleur said, “I would rather not have all those cameras in the building if I have anything to say about it.”
