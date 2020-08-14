Are you ready for some football? Finally, Packers return to practice field

“That’s nothing that we’re going to push on these guys. That’s their own individual choice,” LaFleur said. “I think the guys are going to have to go through and experiment and make sure they’ve got the protection that they feel is necessary to keep them safe. But that is all on an individual basis.”

Center Corey Linsley said last week that he wasn’t inclined to use a face shield, but he did say he was open to the idea if presented with evidence by the medical staff that it would benefit him. The Packers are set to open regular-season play on Sept. 13 at Minnesota, so Linsley and his teammates would have time to experiment during the next four weeks before having to don anything in a game.

“Come time for the season, that’s definitely an adjustment we could make. (But) I don’t know if that's something some guys will do,” Linsley said. “We haven't had any talks about it in the O-line room. I haven't had any talks with any guys about it. … Maybe it's something that they recommend and I'll change my mind come time for the season. But as of right now, I don't see myself wearing one.”

