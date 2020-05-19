AP sources: NFL amending Rooney Rule to require for more interviews

"The Rooney Rule does not force someone, or cannot mandate that someone gets hired," NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent told the AP last season. "What it does is mandates that there is a diverse slate of prospects.

"Many will say it's not about a number just because of the number of men of color that play, there should be a certain number of head coaches or general managers or (team) presidents," added Vincent, who is black.

Team presidents and other top-level executives posts are being addressed with these changes.

"We've got to look at the entire landscape," Vincent said. "We should be looking at diversity among all disciplines in our sport."

After the 2018 season, eight head coaches lost their jobs. Only one opening was filled by a minority candidate, Brian Flores in Miami.

Following last season, five jobs came open and one minority, Ron Rivera, was hired, by Washington.

The NFL has only two general managers of color, Andrew Berry in Cleveland and Chris Grier in Miami.

Tony Dungy, the first African-American head coach to win a Super Bowl and a strong advocate for diversity in the NFL, believes the spirit of the Rooney Rule has not been adhered to in recent years.