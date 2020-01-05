AP sources: Cowboys interviewing Mike McCarthy, Marvin Lewis

The 56-year-old McCarthy has already interviewed with Cleveland, Carolina and the New York Giants.

Like McCarthy, Lewis was out of coaching this season after the 61-year-old spent 16 seasons in charge at Cincinnati.

The Cowboys haven't addressed Garrett's status publicly, and he continued working at team headquarters in the week after the season ended.

With two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback, McCarthy went 125-77-2 in the regular season in 12-plus seasons with the Packers. McCarthy's teams made the playoffs nine times, going 10-8. Two of those wins were over Dallas.

The Cowboys believe they have their next franchise quarterback in Dak Prescott, who was the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after replacing the injured Tony Romo and never relinquishing the starting job.

Prescott, whose rookie contract is expiring, and two-time rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott have made the playoffs twice in four seasons and got their first playoff victory in 2018 after losing their postseason debut to Rodgers and McCarthy with Dallas as the NFC's top seed in 2016.