 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP source: 49ers close facility after positive COVID-19 test, but Packers game still on
0 comments
alert

AP source: 49ers close facility after positive COVID-19 test, but Packers game still on

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle 49ers

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle will miss San Francisco's Thursday night matchup with the Green Bay Packers. Kittle is out at least 8 weeks with a fractured left foot, while Garoppolo will need more rest after aggravating a right ankle sprain Sunday. 

 BRUCE KLUCKHOHN, ASSOCIATED PRESS

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have shut down their facility following a positive test for the COVID-19 coronavirus but still are scheduled to play Green Bay on Thursday night.

The team said a player tested positive on Wednesday and immediately went into self-quarantine after getting the diagnosis.

"Our organization has entered the NFL's intensive protocol and we are working with the league on contact tracing to identify high risk individuals," the team said in a statement.

"All team functions will be conducted virtually today. The health and safety of our players, staff and community are the organization's highest priority. We will continue to work closely with the NFL and medical professionals and will follow their direction."

A person familiar with the plans says the Thursday night game is still set to be played as scheduled. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league hasn't made any announcement.

The Packers are scheduled to leave Green Bay later Wednesday afternoon.

NBC Sports Bay Area first reported the positive test.

This is the first positive coronavirus test for the 49ers since the start of the regular season. They had three players on the COVID-19 list in the preseason, with receiver Richie James Jr., running back Jeff Wilson Jr. and linebacker Fred Warner all spending time on the list.

The Packers are dealing with their own issues with the coronavirus after running back AJ Dillon tested positive on Monday. Running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin were placed on the COVID-19 list on Tuesday as "high-risk" contacts to Dillon.

This story will be updated.

Photos: Packers' 2020 season so far in pictures

Photos: Packers' 2020 season so far in pictures

Check out photo galleries from every game of 2020 through the end of the regular season and the playoffs — if the Packers make it.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics