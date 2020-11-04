AP source: 49ers close facility after positive COVID-19 test, but Packers game still on

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have shut down their facility following a positive test for the COVID-19 coronavirus but still are scheduled to play Green Bay on Thursday night.

The team said a player tested positive on Wednesday and immediately went into self-quarantine after getting the diagnosis.

"Our organization has entered the NFL's intensive protocol and we are working with the league on contact tracing to identify high risk individuals," the team said in a statement.

"All team functions will be conducted virtually today. The health and safety of our players, staff and community are the organization's highest priority. We will continue to work closely with the NFL and medical professionals and will follow their direction."

A person familiar with the plans says the Thursday night game is still set to be played as scheduled. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league hasn't made any announcement.

The Packers are scheduled to leave Green Bay later Wednesday afternoon.

NBC Sports Bay Area first reported the positive test.