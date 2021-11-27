Analysis: Sizing up 10 teams with best Super Bowl chances

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: Tom Brady is having an MVP-type season at age 44 and the defending champion Buccaneers (7-3) are in control of the NFC South so they probably won't have to take the wild-card route the way they did last season. The offense still isn't clicking completely and a defense that has been ravaged by injuries isn't playing like the one that shut down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the Super Bowl last season. The Bucs have a tough road game Sunday at Indianapolis and host Buffalo next month before finishing with four games against teams that have losing records as of now. If they can secure the No. 1 seed, it would be a significant boost because they're 5-0 at home.

ARIZONA CARDINALS: The NFC West-leading Cardinals (9-2) will be atop the conference standings when they return from their bye next week. They showed their depth by winning two of the past three games without their two most prolific offensive playmakers: quarterback Kyler Murray and wideout DeAndre Hopkins. Arizona has a balanced offense and the league's fifth-ranked defense. Holding onto the top seed won't be easy, with games at home against the Rams and Colts and a road trip to Dallas still ahead.