Analysis: Buccaneers laugh off Super Bowl penalties as Chiefs see red over yellow

The Chiefs uncharacteristically beat themselves as much as the Bucs beat them. By halftime, the defending champs had amassed more penalties (8) than points (6), setting the stage for the worst loss in Mahomes' 54 career starts.

"When you have penalties in football games, especially when you're struggling and you're playing a really good defense, it's hard to continue to get drives going and get in the end zone," Mahomes said. "As far as defensively, when we have penalties that extend drives, I mean that's how teams find a way to score points."

The biggest flags were two pass interference calls over the span of three plays that led to a touchdown and a 21-6 Bucs lead right before halftime. One of them came in the end zone on defensive back Tyrann Mathieu that gave Tampa Bay the ball a the 1.

After Brown's TD catch on the next play, Mathieu got into it with Brady and was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for wagging a finger in the quarterback's face.

Unlike Winfield, Mathieu, whose earlier interception was nullified by a marginal defensive holding call, couldn't laugh it off.

Mahomes lost for just the second time in eight playoff games — both to Brady, and this was just his second loss in his last 27 starts.