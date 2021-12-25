Analysis: 2 go or not 2 go for 2-pointers is the question in the NFL

It takes guts to make such decisions. But they are not simply done spur of the moment. Plenty of planning goes into it, with such variables as score, opponent, weather and your team's health.

There are other instances in football games when that is true.

Trying to convert fourth downs, for example. Perhaps the most recognizable bevy of those attempts — some would say they are absurd, others would counter with analytically perfect — were delivered by Chargers coach Brandon Staley. LA went 2 for 5 on them against Kansas City, and lost in an AFC West showdown last week.

“I think we’re going to try and unpack each game as we go," Staley explains. "Our models are going to be different based off who we play. Then, you also want to be able to apply pressure on the other side of things. If you make it, then it changes their model, too, early in the game. Sometimes by going for it in the first half now you flip the script on what they have going on the other side, too.

“I have a lot of confidence in our operation. We’re going to practice it a lot. We knew that was going to happen. We got on the ball, there was no hesitation.”