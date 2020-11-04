An NFC Championship rematch? Amid injuries, COVID-19 issues, Packers and 49ers are different teams than in January

“I think it’s a depressing thing on Sunday night when you think about it,” Shanahan said. “But by the time we get to Wednesday … Our guys enjoy it, and I feel like we only know one way. I felt that on our team when we had some real bad records our first two years. I felt like that carried over to our really good season last year. And I feel it’s built us and made us a little battle-tested in how we react and handle these situations.

“We’re all down when you lose a good player or you lose any player, but we’re focused on Green Bay and excited to get the chance to go out and find a way to try to win this game.”

The Packers certainly should be thankful that they don’t have to face Mostert, who gashed them for 220 yards and four touchdowns in the NFC title game, when the 49ers rolled up 285 total rushing yards while building a 27-0 lead. In fact, the 49ers will be without their top three backs, meaning they’ll play JaMycal Hasty and Jerick McKinnon against a Packers run defense that surrendered 163 yards to Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook on Sunday.