GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers had better hope the football gods bless Davante Adams and Randall Cobb with the healthiest years of their NFL careers. And if they don’t, they’d better pray that their young wide receivers buck the odds and are more productive than most rookies are at the position.
Because after dumping beloved veteran Jordy Nelson and missing out on (Allen Robinson, Sammy Watkins) or choosing not to sign (Jordan Matthews, Dez Bryant — at this point anyway) some of the available veteran free-agent receivers on the market, the Packers will be counting on their two veterans to stay healthy and their youngsters to play to a level above their stations.
Adams, coming off his first Pro Bowl appearance, sustained two concussions last season and was hampered by a significant ankle injury in 2015, when he struggled to fill the void left by Nelson’s season-ending knee injury during an exhibition game. Cobb, after the most productive year of his career in 2014, battled shoulder problems (and a punctured lung) in ’15 and various leg maladies in ’16, then had the misfortune of staying relatively healthy last season while playing with backup quarterback Brett Hundley while Aaron Rodgers was out with a broken collarbone.
Behind them, “veterans” Geronimo Allison, Trevor Davis, Michael Clark, DeAngelo Yancey and former UW-Whitewater star Jake Kumerow have a combined 47 career regular-season receptions, 35 of them from Allison.
And after them, the Packers have the three rookies they added in the April NFL draft — fourth-rounder J’Mon Moore of Missouri, fifth-rounder Marquez Valdes-Scantling of Central Florida and sixth-rounder Equanimeous St. Brown of Notre Dame — who are unlikely to have significant impacts in their first seasons, based on the history of rookie receivers in the Packers offense.
No Packers receiver who went on to success later in their careers — Adams, Cobb, Nelson, Greg Jennings, James Jones — reached 50 receptions or 700 receiving yards as rookies. Jones (47 catches, 676 yards in 2007) was the most productive rookie receiver of the Mike McCarthy era thus far.
“It’s hard to play as a rookie on the perimeter in the NFL. Just across the league, generally, it’s hard,” Packers offensive passing-game coordinator Jim Hostler, a longtime NFL assistant, explained last month. “It’s a different style of play than college. This is beating people 1-on-1, route ability, route discipline, being in the right spot, the ball being thrown earlier, all of those things. The execution, the exactness, all of that is at a much higher level at this level, obviously, because of the speed of the defense and how the defense plays. That’s the starting point of why it’s hard to play as a young receiver.
“Then you talk about the difference in level of volume. Offenses in college football in the perimeter, they might have four or five different routes as an outside route tree, four or five routes inside. We may have 150. And then you’re talking about that’s route-tree in general. Then you talk concepts, on top of that. So the amount of knowledge, the adjustments you have to make at this level, it’s just a different volume. And that puts stress on them as young guys.
“So all of those things go into why young players at that position don’t play right away — even though they have the ability and down the road they have success.”
Here’s a closer look at the wide receiver position as the Packers prepare for training camp, which kicks off with its first practice on July 26:
Depth chart
17 Davante Adams: 6-foot-1, 215 pounds, age 25, fifth year from Fresno State.
18 Randall Cobb: 5-10, 192, 27, eighth year from Kentucky.
81 Geronimo Allison: 6-3, 202, 24, third year from Illinois.
11 Trevor Davis: 6-1, 188, 25, third year from California.
10 DeAngelo Yancey: 6-1, 220, 23, first year from Purdue.
16 Jake Kumerow: 6-4, 209, 26, first year from UW-Whitewater.
89 Michael Clark: 6-6, 217, 22, first year from Marshall.
82 J’Mon Moore: 6-3, 205, 23, rookie from Missouri.
82 Marquez Valdes-Scantling: 6-4, 206, 23, rookie from South Florida.
19 Equanimeous St. Brown: 6-5, 214, 21, rookie from Notre Dame.
Burning question
How much does Randall Cobb have left?
While it was Nelson who was cut in March, Cobb’s job security was certainly in doubt at the time, too. (Even he admitted he wasn’t sure he’d be back.) Having entered the league in 2011 as a 20-year-old rookie, people seem to forget he’s still a month shy of his 28th birthday when they start to wonder if he is in decline. Before quarterback Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone last Oct. 15, Cobb didn’t look anything like a washed-up player. In their season-opening win over Seattle, Cobb led the Packers in targets (13), receptions (nine) and receiving yards (85). And at the time of Rodgers’ injury, Cobb had caught 23 passes for 218 yards and a touchdown in four games.
“I kind of chuckle because he was like 18 years old when he got here. You feel like Randall’s been here for 15 years. He brings that veteran experience,” McCarthy said during the offseason. “He’s such a bulldog of a player, such a tough player. His diversity and ability to play from anywhere in the offensive sets is a real credit to him. It’s a big part of how we like to go about things. I look for Randall to continue to do that.”
On the rise
Geronimo Allison
A training-camp surprise as an undrafted free agent from Illinois in 2016, Allison is the team’s third-most experienced receiver and is expected to get extensive playing time, even if veteran tight end Jimmy Graham, added as a free agent in March, spends most of his time split out as a receiver. Last year, he delivered one of the biggest plays of the season (a 72-yard catch-and-run on a third-and-10 play in overtime to set up the game-winning kick in an early-season victory over Cincinnati) and one of the biggest mistakes (a lost fumble on Dec. 17 at Carolina late in the fourth quarter with the Packers within a touchdown and with a chance to force overtime). But those who know him best believe he’ll learn from both and be a better player as a result.
“’G-Mo’ is one of the biggest students of the game in this locker room. He attacks it. You talk about a pro, he’s on his way to being just like the Jordys in terms of how he carries himself,” Adams said. “He’s the most attentive dude. Doesn’t say much, but he’s observant — he’s watching all the time and he picks up on things real well. Not a dude that you have to tell him things twice, so it makes it easy to work with him.
Player to watch
Davante Adams
Remember when some fans — you know who you are — were ready to dump Adams after his production in 2015 was a keen disappointment with Nelson out for the year? Some felt now-departed Jeff Janis deserved an opportunity and Adams deserved to get the boot. Adams, though, insisted that his struggles were mostly the result of an early-season ankle injury that nagged him all year — and not that the moment was too big for him in his second NFL season. What Adams has done the last two years — 149 receptions, 1,882 yards, 22 TDs, including 74 catches for 885 yards and 10 TDs while primarily playing with Hundley last year — is pretty compelling evidence that he’s an elite player.
Now, as the clear-cut go-to guy, he must elevate his game further – even though defenses have been treating him like a No. 1 receiver for awhile now.
“It's been a lot of the same for the last, pretty much full year,” Adams said of drawing defense’s attention. “So it won't really change.”
Key competition
No. 4 receiver
After Adams, Cobb and Allison, there are snaps to be had for a fourth receiver, even with Graham’s anticipated work as a receiver. And if injury befalls one of those three, the next man up at receiver would be in line for a ton of snaps. Who’ll be ready to rise up is anyone’s guess at this point.
Clark, a former college basketball player, flashed in preseason and again during a late-season call-up from the practice squad but remains a wildcard. Davis hasn’t shown much beyond his speed as a receiver but was an effective returner last year. Yancey, a fifth-round pick from Purdue a year ago, spent the entire season on the practice squad and has a James Jones-like build but was inconsistent in camp last summer. And the three rookies are, well, rookies. So they’ll all be battling to earn practice time with Rodgers, which is how Allison caught his eye two years ago.
“The key is — like we’ve always said with young receivers — you’ve got to put yourself in position to get reps with me, and then be very sound on your assignment and make some plays,” Rodgers said. “Then that’s how you get a chance to get out there (with the starters).”