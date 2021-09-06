Amid vaccine hesitancy and injuries, Vikings set out on a season on the edge

Following a year when the Vikings lost Hunter in training camp and Barr to a torn pectoral muscle in Week 2, Zimmer shifted his preseason approach, sitting more than 30 starters in the first preseason game and limiting the starting offense to six series in the next two games while holding Cook and Jefferson out the entire time. He lost Irv Smith to a knee injury in the preseason finale anyway.

"I get upset when things don't go the right way, but we've just got to do our best to keep these guys healthy," he said. "Back when I first got here, we were hitting every day and just trying to develop the mentality of this football team and this organization. I think I have that now here, so I probably don't have to go out here and scrimmage in pads every single day. But it's also because of the possibility of when you lose a guy like Hunter last year and you lose a guy like Irv Smith this year, you're going to be a little bit more cautious I think in some of those things that you do."