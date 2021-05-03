Amid uncertainty with Aaron Rodgers, Packers’ draft class contains players the unhappy quarterback would probably like

• And three offensive linemen (Ohio State’s Josh Myers, Mississippi’s Royce Newman and Wisconsin’s Cole Van Lanen) to replenish the depth on a line that was among the league’s best before losing Bakhtiari to a torn ACL on New Year’s Eve and All-Pro center Corey Linsley and experienced guard Lane Taylor in free agency this offseason.

Gutekunst, in part by his own admission, hasn’t been the best communicator in recent years with Rodgers, dating to before last year’s first-round selection of Jordan Love. Rodgers wasn’t happy when the team cut his closest friend and top wide receiver, Jordy Nelson, in March 2018; he wasn’t pleased when the team made no effort to re-sign another of his closest friends and top pass-catchers, Cobb, in 2019; and he was — as was widely known in Green Bay but perhaps not nationally before NFL Network’s report on Monday — really angry when Gutekunst cut former UW-Whitewater star Jake Kumerow at the end of camp last summer, shortly after Rodgers had publicly sung Kumerow’s praises.

So while it’s highly, highly unlikely Gutekunst made any of his picks over the weekend in an effort to placate Rodgers, Gutekunst did acknowledge after the draft ended that he would be more open to listening to Rodgers than he has previously.