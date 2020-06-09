Amid uncertainty, David Bakhtiari awaits 2020 NFL season, new contract and an Aaron Rodgers whose ‘fire still burns’

“Now, as things out here have kind of opened up in certain counties, we’ve kind of been able to go back to a little bit of normalcy. Definitely, having to adjust wasn’t necessarily easy, but there is an expectation and standard of when football does come back — because it will — no one’s going to be hanging onto the excuse, ‘Oh, well there was a pandemic.’ They’re going to have an expectation. They’re going to expect you to produce, and produce at a high level. So you need to be prepared by any means necessary.”

Just what kind of training camp and season he and his Packers teammates have been preparing for, of course, remains uncertain, with the NFL having just released protocols to its 32 teams on what precautions must be taken in order for players to return to team facilities.

Add that uncertainty to a virtual offseason program that was hardly conducive to significant improvement for the offense with on-field organized team activity practices and minicamp sessions wiped out, and it’s hard to predict just what’s in store for the Packers after going 13-3 last year in Matt LaFleur’s first season as coach and reaching the NFC Championship Game, where they lost to the San Francisco 49ers with a berth in Super Bowl LIV on the line.