Amid stalled free-agent market, Packers remain on the hunt for wide receiver help

Nonetheless, with Sanders perhaps setting the wide receiver market, activity could finally pick up there, considering there’s been next to no movement with receivers to this point.

As of Monday afternoon, New York Jets receiver Robby Anderson remained on the market as the top player at the position who remains unsigned. Anderson has been an outstanding down-the-field weapon with the Jets, having averaged 14.8 yards per catch for his career, although he’s never caught more than 63 passes in a season and has never eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark. It would appear that he went into free agency with hopes of a blockbuster deal, which has yet to materialize, but it’s hard to say just what kind of offer it would take to get him.

Beyond Anderson, the top potential targets would appear to be Breshad Perriman, who caught 36 passes for 645 yards and six touchdowns for Tampa Bay last season; Tajae Sharpe, who caught 25 passes for 329 yards and four TDs last year for Tennessee; Taylor Gabriel, who had 29 receptions for 353 yards and four TDs for Chicago in 2019; and Phillip Dorsett, who had 29 receptions for 397 yards and five TDs for New England.

The reason it makes sense for the Packers to delve into the free-agent market at receiver is the fact that rookie wideouts are rarely able to come in and make an immediate impact.