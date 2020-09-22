Amid juggling act with injuries, Packers continue to hold the line up front

GREEN BAY — Two games into the season, the Green Bay Packers offensive line has played more people at right guard (three) than it has allowed sacks on quarterback Aaron Rodgers (one).
And that sums up just how well the unit has played during a challenging stretch to start the year.
“I think they've done a great job of being prepared and coming in in maybe less-than-ideal situations,” coach Matt LaFleur said this week as his team segued from last Sunday’s 42-21 victory over the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field to preparing for Sunday night’s matchup with the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Louisiana Superdome.
“You never want to have to make moves mid-game like we did, but I think it's a credit to the guys in that room and I think (offensive line coaches) Adam Stenavich and Luke Butkus have done a great job with those guys.”
Thanks to veteran Billy Turner’s Aug. 30 knee injury during the final practice of training camp, the Packers started their season opener at Minnesota with David Bakhtiari at left tackle, Lucas Patrick at left guard, Corey Linsley at center, Lane Taylor at right guard and Elgton Jenkins — their usual starter at left guard — at right tackle.
When Patrick suffered a shoulder injury early in the Packers’ 43-34 win over the Vikings, Jenkins moved back to his usual spot at left guard and veteran Ricky Wagner — the ex-University of Wisconsin standout who’d been signed in March to fill the anticipated void at right tackle left by Bryan Bulaga’s impending free-agent departure — came off the bench to play right tackle.
When Taylor suffered a season-ending knee injury during the second half, rookie sixth-round pick Jon Runyan stepped in at right guard, despite not having played a single snap there in camp.
Then, against the Lions, Patrick started at right guard in Taylor’s spot, Wagner got the nod at right tackle and Turner, despite practicing all week and being active on game day, was held out by LaFleur in hopes of giving his knee another week to heal.
The Packers came within eight snaps of getting through the entire game without moving anyone around, but when Linsley suffered a hand injury during the fourth quarter, Patrick shifted to center for the final eight offensive snaps and Runyan — the son of the former longtime NFL lineman by the same name — again was pressed into duty.
LaFleur said Linsley’s status for Sunday night’s game at New Orleans will be decided during practice this week, acknowledging “It’s hard to play center if you can’t snap.” If he can’t go, Patrick would start at center.
Assuming Turner — having started all 18 games last season (including playoffs) at right guard — is ready to play with the additional week off, LaFleur could play him at his usual position and continue to start Wagner at right tackle, the position he was signed to a two-year, $11 million contract to play. Wagner received a $3.5 million signing bonus and has a now-guaranteed $2.25 million base salary for this season.
“I feel like we’re playing very fast, at a high level,” Jenkins said. “Last year was for some of us our first time playing with each other. Now, we know the things that help us all as an offensive line, and we really can go out there without — not saying that we do, but we can go out there without (verbal) communication and get things done.”
And given how the unit has looked so far, whoever is out there apparently will create large running lanes for backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams and keep Rodgers out of harm’s way, as the line has through two games.
“I would have to give the offensive line a lot of credit, just the way they’ve blocked up front I think was really solid,” Rodgers said. “Again, we got a really nice clean pocket (against the Lions). I didn’t have to move a whole lot. I thought the protection was fantastic.”
Added Williams: “I think it’s just really a credit to our O-line coach, coach Stenavich, and just everybody in there. And, just our linemen being so communicative with each other and having that chemistry with each other to know what to do and knowing how’s everybody going to move. They’re a very tight group, and they make sure that whoever is going in there knows what they’re doing and they’re going to get the job done.”
One thing that certainly helped the line at U.S. Bank Stadium against the Vikings and figures to help the group again on Sunday night against the Saints is the lack of fans in the stands. Like the Packers and Vikings, the Saints decided not to have fans at their first two home games because of the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning the Packers were lucky to have their games at the two loudest road venues on the schedule in the first month of the season without noisy fans in the stands.
“It’s great because you’re not worrying about crowd noise, and you’re getting all the calls and things from the quarterback, from Corey (at) center,” Jenkins said. “And then also it gives you an advantage with the defense, with 12’s cadence for them not teeing off the ball and firing off the ball like that.”
