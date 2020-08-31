Amid COVID-19 and emotional talks about social justice, Lucas Patrick thinks big-picture — and stays ready to fill in on Packers’ offensive line

“Nobody around me has said they can’t hear me. I’m a mouth-breather anyway, so I don’t think it’s going to affect me too much,” Patrick said with a laugh. “I’ve never really been a visor guy. So once we took that off to get a little more air in the helmet, I don’t notice a difference (wearing the PPE), besides when I try to drink water. I’ve sprayed the shield a few times.”

Extra points

LaFleur said he and general manager Brian Gutekunst are approaching cut-down day — and the in-season 53-man roster — with a different mentality than past years because the NFL has expanded its practice-squad rules to allow for 16 players, including six who don’t have to be players with little or no NFL regular-season experience. “It’s a 69-man roster this year,” LaFleur said. “Everybody better be ready to go at a moment’s notice with just everything that’s going on with COVID and everything else.” … While shifting to an in-season schedule this week, LaFleur said there will still be “some” competitive periods to allow players fighting for roster spots to make one last impression. … Asked about the Vikings’ acquisition of ex-Jacksonville Jaguars pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue, whom LaFleur schemed against in Tennessee, LaFleur replied: “He is an elite pass rusher. There’s no doubt about it. (So) it just gives them another great edge rusher to go with him and (Danielle) Hunter.” … LaFleur said some injuries may complicate the final decisions on the roster but would not delve into specifics. “Certainly there’s a couple guys that won’t be out there (for practice this week), unfortunately, and we’ve got to try to get them back as quickly as possible,” LaFleur said. “We’ll see where we’re at health-wise and how that plays into some of these final decisions that Gutey and we have to make.”