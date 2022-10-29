Amid avalanche of mental mistakes, how culpable are Packers coaches?

GREEN BAY — For all the conversation Aaron Rodgers’ comments about the Green Bay Packers’ off-the-charts mental mistake numbers generated — and it was a lot — the discussion went a variety of directions.

Was it a sign of poor leadership that the four-time NFL MVP aired his grievances publicly? Did it really matter he didn’t mention anyone by name, since it didn’t take a super sleuth to figure out the possible suspects? What about Rodgers’ own performance during the team’s three-game losing streak? And who exactly was Rodgers looking to move into the lineup to replace the most egregious offenders?

But perhaps lost in the fog of debate was an understanding of whom Rodgers had also been targeting beyond just a handful of young teammates who might not yet have the experience or understanding of the offense to avoid such mental errors.

And Rodgers, as he often does, subtly made his point. Because while he didn’t mention any players by name, Rodgers did do so with another group: The coaches — from coach Matt LaFleur, to wide receivers coach Jason Vrable, to tight ends coach John Dunn, to running backs coach Ben Sirmans, to offensive line coach Luke Butkus, to offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich.

“When you're struggling on offense, you’ve got to look at everything — the details. And there's been too many, it seemed like, simple mental errors,” Rodgers said early in his weekly Q&A session with reporters at his locker after practice on Wednesday. “I think people in this society have a hard time hearing the truth sometimes, so I'm going to hold guys accountable.

“Matt's going to hold guys accountable. Vrable's going to hold guys accountable. JD's going to hold guys accountable. Ben's going to hold guys accountable. Steno and Butkus are going to hold guys accountable. And we need guys to focus in on the mental part of this.”

Rarely in his 15 years as the Packers starting quarterback has Rodgers said something without knowing exactly what he was saying and without a meaningful reason for saying it. And the left-unsaid implication was that if any of those coaches aren’t doing a good enough job of holding his guys accountable, they’d better start — now.

Of course, the Packers’ issues offensively — they enter Sunday night’s pivotal matchup with the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. tied for 23rd in the 32-team league in scoring (18.3 points per game) and 21st in total offense (331.6 yards per game) — can’t be blamed on any one person or group. There’s plenty of culpability to go around.

From young players not having developed effective away-from-the-stadium study habits (something Rodgers hinted at), to rookies simply lacking the experience to grasp the intricacies of the scheme (especially when Rodgers repeatedly says there’s a difference between the offense “on paper” and the offense “how I run it”), to Rodgers himself missing throws (a factor he has minimized), the Packers’ problems can’t be solved by fixing only one aspect of the operation.

But it was telling that LaFleur essentially acknowledged Rodgers’ point about the coaching staff needing to accept its role in the offensive failings, and that several assistant coaches spoke of the importance of their roles in moving forward.

“Everybody’s got to be on top of their game. And it starts with us as coaches first and foremost,” LaFleur said. “(It’s about) making sure that we’re on the details, making sure that not only do we communicate the finer intricacies of whatever it is — the fundamentals, the plays — but putting our guys through those (situations) in practice so when you get into a game situation, it’s not the first time they’ve ever seen it.

“I think one thing we all have to do a much better job of as a staff is less telling and more asking questions, because that’s when you know the comprehension level of these guys. We’re teachers first and foremost, so if we’re telling them everything … I think by nature that’s a tendency of a lot of coaches, myself included. You sit up there and you just talk, talk, talk, talk, talk. And there’s got to be a back and forth. You’ve got to make sure these guys are retaining whatever it is you’re telling them.”

No position coach is more vital to that detailing process than Vrable, who not only has three rookies expected to see action against the Bills (Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Samori Touré) but also has a second-year receiver who barely played on offense as a rookie (Amari Rodgers) and a veteran who is new to the system (Sammy Watkins).

“I’ve always talked about it, our practice habits have to carry over. And you can feel comfortable on a practice field, but if we’re not there on the heat of the moment of the game, and being at the right spot at the right time, then you’re not performing at the level we need,” Vrable said. “That’s on me first and foremost, the pride of the room and what we need to be.

“It comes down to details, and hopefully this week we’re on our stuff better than we were last week. It’s been up-and-down, and it’s everyone. Not only our room but every room, that we’ve got to do a better job. Obviously the record shows (that). We’ve got to get better in our room and clean things up.”

The challenge, especially for Vrable but across the staff, is to prepare inexperienced players not only for things they’ve never seen, but for how to recognize at least some of the clues Rodgers’ supercomputer brain processes before the ball is snapped.

“That’s a really good question,” Stenavich acknowledged. “The biggest thing (is), when you have a young guy, you say, ‘All right, this is your job on this play.’ Whatever it is — receiver, O-line, running back. ‘Here’s your job, this is what we’re trying to do.’ They have to understand how they fit in the entire play.

“OK, what’s the next step, though? ‘If the defense does this, what do I have to do?’ And I think that’s the biggest thing (for) these young guys. They know point A, but now they’ve got to know B and C — the stuff that can ruin the play — in order to be a good NFL player.

“That’s kind of on you as a coach getting them prepared: ‘Hey, these are the things you’ve got to anticipate on these plays,’ and then they have to be locked in to translate that to game day.”

And therein lies Rodgers’ greatest on-field frustration. Veterans such as Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard — neither of whom will play against the Bills because of injuries — have enough experience with him to be on the same wavelength. And no one remotely approximates the combination of understanding and talent departed superstar receiver Davante Adams had with Rodgers over the past two seasons, when Adams caught 238 passes for 2,927 yards and 29 touchdowns.

“We watch film with the receivers and (Rodgers) is great with them in the room. He tries to explain to them on a particular play what he’s thinking, what he has to do, where they fit into that particular play,” quarterbacks coach Tom Clements explained. “They’re all trying to get their assignments, but he’s trying to get them to think a little bit more about the whole picture. If you can do that, if you understand the whole picture, you can make adjustments easier and you can do your job a little better.”

Whether a staff that is young in its own right can better equip those inexperienced players with the tools they need to get on the same page with Rodgers remains to be seen. But thanks to Rodgers’ public comments, everyone inside and outside 1265 Lombardi Avenue has a clearer idea of what the issues are.

“We have a lot of patience. We’re all teachers. We’re teacher-based,” said 62-year-old special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, the second-oldest coach on the staff (behind the 69-year-old Clements). “And one thing we can count on to some degree is the work. I’ve never seen anybody getting better by doing less.”