Amid another record-setting year, Packers' Davante Adams counts blessings, won’t worry about future

Whether it ends up being Adams’ final year in Green Bay — he’s set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season, having never hit the open market before — Adams doesn’t know, and said he’s not thinking about it, either. It was on Dec. 30, 2017 that Adams signed the four-year, $58 million extension that is expiring this season, and while the Packers could put the franchise tag on him to keep him off the market, their challenging 2022 salary cap situation means anything could happen.

Which is why Adams, whose agent was in extension talks with the Packers in training camp before they broke down over how the sides would define being the league’s highest-paid receiver, has done his best all year to compartmentalize that uncertainty and just play.

“There’s so much stuff to think about with this job that I have, to be worrying about anything on the outside,” said Adams, who’ll turn 29 on Dec. 24. “I’ve always been one to just lock in in the moment and just appreciate what’s going on. That’s where I’ve found that I’ve had the most success, when I’m not thinking about, ‘Oh, the potential of me not being here, the potential of this guy not being here,’ whatever.