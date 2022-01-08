Amari Rodgers to return punts again for Packers

All we’ve been thinking about and talking about is making sure that we protect him to the best of our ability and call plays hopefully that don’t put him in jeopardy. Obviously, there’s risk every time you step onto the field, whether it’s a game field or a practice field. We just want to make sure were smart, but I can’t think of anything that would take him off of the field right now, unless he came to me with some concerns.”

Extra points

Aaron Rodgers took to Twitter to vehemently — and profanely — deny a report from ex-NFL quarterback and CBS Sports analyst Boomer Esiason, who said on his radio show that a source told him that if the Packers made the Super Bowl, Rodgers would threaten the NFL that he wouldn’t play in the game if the league didn’t eliminate some of the COVID-19 guidelines, including testing non-symptomatic players, and had told backup Jordan Love to be ready to play. Using hashtags, Rodgers called the story “fake news” and “the dumbest (expletive) story ever.” … With cornerback Jaire Alexander being activated from the COVID-19 list Friday, the Packers have only two players left on the various lists: Moore and veteran right tackle Billy Turner, who is out with a knee injury suffered Dec. 12 against Chicago but could return during the playoffs. … Defensive lineman Kingsley Keke (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game while linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (elbow) and running back Aaron Jones (knee) are questionable. ... For all the optimism about other injured players returning, LaFleur didn’t sound all that hopeful about outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, who hasn’t played since an 18-snap cameo in the season opener before undergoing back surgery. “I know that I sound like a broken record and you guys probably think I’m full of crap — but we’re hopeful,” LaFleur said. “But until he gets there, I really don’t have a whole lot to add on that.”