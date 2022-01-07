Amari Rodgers returns to job as Packers' punt returner

GREEN BAY — As good as David Moore was in his debut as the returner in last week's win over Minnesota — delivering the team’s longest punt return (21 yards) of the season — the Green Bay Packers will go back to rookie Amari Rodgers in Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field with Moore on the practice squad’s reserve/COVID-19 list and not having practiced all week.
“David will not be active for this game and so it’s going to be Amari handling the return responsibilities,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday, as Moore would have to be promoted to the active roster to even be eligible to play. “And absolutely, we’d love to give (Amari) some opportunities on the offensive side of the ball as well.”
Whether that’s the approach once the playoffs begin is unclear. Moore certainly made a strong first impression — he fielded 46 punts in four years with the Seattle Seahawks, so he did have return experience — and the Packers will have to decide if the sometimes timid Rodgers is a better option in the win-or-go-home playoff format.
“He’s just fearless. He’s not afraid to go get the ball,” special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton said of Moore. “I tell punt returners (and) kickoff returners all the time, the ball does not belong to you. That’s the team’s ball that we’re placing you in care of, and you need to make sure that you give it back to the greatest show on turf.”
Asked if Rodgers, who spent time on the COVID-19 list himself, has benefited from time away from the pressures of returns, Drayton replied, “Amari’s fine. I think being able to watch it has helped him. Amari’s catching the ball at a high level right now. We’re looking forward to seeing what he’s going to do this week.”
Starters still playing
Barring a day-of-the-game change of heart, LaFleur plans on playing the Packers’ biggest stars on Sunday.
And a week of repeated questions about his reasoning and the risks involved hasn’t changed LaFleur's thought process.
“You guys are the only one that's made it weird for us with all your questions,” LaFleur told reporters during his post-practice Q&A session via Zoom before chuckling and adding, “You know I’m just kidding. Don’t be so sensitive, guys.”
All kidding aside, there have been a lot of questions about why LaFleur, with the Packers having already locked up the NFC’s No. 1 seed and the lone conference first-round playoff bye that comes with it, would risk injury to quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is still dealing with a fractured pinkie toe on his left foot, or star wide receiver Davante Adams, who has missed games because of a toe injury (four games in 2019), a hamstring injury (two games in 2020) and COVID-19 (one game this season).
Rodgers, on the cusp of his fourth NFL MVP award and second in a row, said at midweek that his desire to play is solely tied to wanting to keep the Packers offensive mojo going. The Packers are averaging 34.0 points per game over their past six games, best in the NFL.
“It’s more just keeping the momentum going and the desire to be out there with the guys competing,” Rodgers explained when asked why he feels it’s important to play. “If guys are healthy, guys want to play. There’s risk every time you take the field. There’s obviously the idea about rust compared to momentum but, yeah, I want to be out there and be with my guys.”
Added Adams, who needs 22 yards to break Jordy Nelson’s 2014 franchise single-season record for receiving yards (1,519): “Obviously there's risk, but there's risk going across the street. If you’re scared, go to church. … I don’t plan on playing the whole game, but if that’s what my coach wanted me to do, I would have zero issue with that.”
That is not LaFleur’s plan, although just how long he will play Rodgers, Adams and perhaps a few others is uncertain — even to LaFleur himself, apparently. If there was one thing that understandably annoyed LaFleur about the rest-versus-rust questions was the idea that, with a 53-man roster, the Packers could sit a bunch of starters.
“I just want to see how the flow of the game goes. I would say, yeah, I’ve put a lot of thought into it, but here’s the reality: This is not preseason game No. 3 where you have 75 guys or 70 guys in uniform,” LaFleur said. “We’ve got 48 players. The guys are going to play. There could be a couple of guys that come out early, but I would say the majority of our football team — when you only have 48 helmets on game day — they’re going to play the majority, if not the whole game.”
LaFleur also didn’t rule out the possibility that he’ll have a change of heart on Sunday morning and decide not to risk Aaron Rodgers’ health with a team that’s a Super Bowl favorite. But he emphasized that the odds of Rodgers being inactive are remote.
“I don’t think he necessarily needs to play. I think he’s proven that throughout the course of the season in terms of the lack of practice that he’s had and still going out there and playing at an MVP level,” LaFleur said. “So I don’t think he necessarily needs to play. I think he wants to play. I think he wants to keep the momentum going.
“All we’ve been thinking about and talking about is making sure that we protect him to the best of our ability and call plays hopefully that don’t put him in jeopardy. Obviously, there’s risk every time you step onto the field, whether it’s a game field or a practice field. We just want to make sure were smart, but I can’t think of anything that would take him off of the field right now, unless he came to me with some concerns.”
Extra points
Aaron Rodgers took to Twitter to vehemently — and profanely — deny a report from ex-NFL quarterback and CBS Sports analyst Boomer Esiason, who said on his radio show that a source told him that if the Packers made the Super Bowl, Rodgers would threaten the NFL that he wouldn’t play in the game if the league didn’t eliminate some of the COVID-19 guidelines, including testing non-symptomatic players, and had told backup Jordan Love to be ready to play. Using hashtags, Rodgers called the story “fake news” and “the dumbest (expletive) story ever.” … With cornerback Jaire Alexander being activated from the COVID-19 list Friday, the Packers have only two players left on the various lists: Moore and veteran right tackle Billy Turner, who is out with a knee injury suffered Dec. 12 against Chicago but could return during the playoffs. … For all the optimism about other injured players returning, LaFleur didn’t sound all that hopeful about outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, who hasn’t played since an 18-snap cameo in the season opener before undergoing back surgery. “I know that I sound like a broken record and you guys probably think I'm full of crap — but we're hopeful,” LaFleur said. “But until he gets there, I really don't have a whole lot to add on that.”