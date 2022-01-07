Amari Rodgers returns to job as Packers' punt returner

Extra points

Aaron Rodgers took to Twitter to vehemently — and profanely — deny a report from ex-NFL quarterback and CBS Sports analyst Boomer Esiason, who said on his radio show that a source told him that if the Packers made the Super Bowl, Rodgers would threaten the NFL that he wouldn’t play in the game if the league didn’t eliminate some of the COVID-19 guidelines, including testing non-symptomatic players, and had told backup Jordan Love to be ready to play. Using hashtags, Rodgers called the story “fake news” and “the dumbest (expletive) story ever.” … With cornerback Jaire Alexander being activated from the COVID-19 list Friday, the Packers have only two players left on the various lists: Moore and veteran right tackle Billy Turner, who is out with a knee injury suffered Dec. 12 against Chicago but could return during the playoffs. … For all the optimism about other injured players returning, LaFleur didn’t sound all that hopeful about outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, who hasn’t played since an 18-snap cameo in the season opener before undergoing back surgery. “I know that I sound like a broken record and you guys probably think I'm full of crap — but we're hopeful,” LaFleur said. “But until he gets there, I really don't have a whole lot to add on that.”