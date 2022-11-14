Amari Rodgers likely out as Packers' punt returner

GREEN BAY — Much like his feelings about Amari Rodgers on punt returns, Rich Bisaccia’s patience wore thin Monday amid a barrage of questions about Rodgers’ status as the Green Bay Packers' return man.

After being publicly supportive of Rodgers despite a series of shaky performances in recent weeks, the Packers special teams coordinator finally benched Rodgers after he lost a crucial fumble on a return during Sunday’s 31-28 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field.

The fumble, which came at the end of an 11-yard return and led to the Cowboys’ go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter, was Rodgers’ fourth this season on punt returns, and the second he’s lost.

Neither Bisaccia nor head coach Matt LaFleur would say whether Rodgers could regain the punt return job for Thursday night’s game against the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field.

“The reason for the change was (it was) a critical situation where we put the ball on the ground and changed momentum of the game,” Bisaccia said when asked about his frequent support of Rodgers and the decision to replace him with Keisean Nixon for the remainder of Sunday’s game.

“I just thought it was time to put Keisean in the situation where he could hopefully do something to help us win it, and take a little bit off of that with Amari throughout the rest of the game. We’re evaluating it as we go through here. (It’s a) short week, obviously.”

LaFleur was equally evasive when asked about Rodgers’ role moving forward, saying, “We’re working through that right now and I guess you’ll find out Thursday night."

Rodgers has also struggled to earn playing time on offense — he’s played 98 of a possible 658 snaps (14.9%) despite a rash of injuries at receiver — and was replaced by Nixon on kickoff returns last month.

“I really like Amari Rodgers. Jersey No. 8 has put himself and put us in some bad situations,” Bisaccia said. “You have to coach the man first, and then coach the player. We have to go through both of those things when these situations arise. As of right now, we’re evaluating the position, and we’ll see how it turns out Thursday night.”

Health watch

Players had off Monday before tackling a compacted schedule leading into Thursday’s game, but it appeared the Packers got through Sunday’s win without adding to their injury list.

The preferred starting five offensive linemen — David Bakhtiari at left tackle, Elgton Jenkins at left guard, Josh Myers at center, Jon Runyan at right guard and Yosh Nijman at right tackle — played all 64 of the Packers’ offensive snaps, marking the first time this season that the group has been intact for an entire game.

“It’s nice just to have that continuity, obviously,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “Up front, there’s still a lot of things we’ve got to clean up, but it was good to just have those guys out there, the guys that (are) your best five. I think it really helped our offense perform efficiently.”

Meanwhile, the Packers are hopeful that inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, a first-team All-Pro last season who started slowly this year and has missed the last two games with a right knee injury suffered at Buffalo on Oct. 30, might be cleared for Thursday night, although LaFleur didn’t sound overly optimistic with the short week.

“I’m not quite sure where ‘Dre will be as far as Thursday’s concerned,” LaFleur said. “I’d put him in that day-to-day category and see how he comes out.”

According to the Packers’ estimated injury report since there was no practice Monday, Bakhtiari, Jenkins, Campbell, wide receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle), quarterback Aaron Rodgers (right thumb) and cornerback/special teamer Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) would not have practiced.

Nixon (calf), Runyan (knee), wide receiver Christian Watson (ankle), cornerback Rasul Douglas (calf), outside linebacker Kingsley Enagbare (ankle) and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (foot) were all new names on the injury report, but the team estimated they all would have practiced on a limited basis.

Veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb, who has missed the last four games with a high ankle sprain suffered against the New York Jets on Oct. 16, is eligible to come off injured reserve, although an extra week of healing might make more sense for him, too.

“We’ll let him go through the walk-throughs the next couple days and try to test him out and see where he’s at,” LaFleur said. “But I would still put him in that day-to-day category.”

A Pleasant addition

LaFleur confirmed that he has indeed hired ex-University of Wisconsin safety Aubrey Pleasant, as ESPN had reported earlier in the day. Pleasant, who worked with LaFleur with the Washington Commanders in 2013 and with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017, had been the Detroit Lions defensive backs coach and defensive passing-game coordinator before being fired by coach Dan Campbell on Oct. 31.

Pleasant, who started working for the Packers last week in advance of Sunday’s win over the Cowboys, was an offensive assistant in Washington that year he worked with LaFleur, and he’ll have a role on that side of the ball in Green Bay, too.

“He’s a really knowledgeable guy when it comes to the game, and I thought he could bring a different perspective to our offensive staff just seeing it through the lens of a defensive coach,” LaFleur said. “He’s going to do a lot of self-scout work for us, and then he and I, we were watching a bunch of tape together today, just talking coverage and trying to figure out different rules.”

Pleasant was a three-year letterman at UW (2005-’08) before being suspended indefinitely by then-head coach Bret Bielema during training camp in 2009. He finished his Badgers career with 80 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble.

“He’s a guy that I’ve always really respected how he works,” LaFleur said. “I think that perspective has been helpful, not only game-planning but also to really see ourselves, how a defensive coach might break us down and see us, so we hopefully can stay as unpredictable as possible.”