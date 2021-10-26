Already without Davante Adams, Packers lose another receiver — Allen Lazard — to COVID-19 protocols

LaFleur said Gray will call the plays while inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti will relay the calls to linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, the on-the-field defensive play-caller, through the helmet communication system.

“Jerry (Gray) will call it, (but) it’s still going to be a collective effort from all the guys,” LaFleur said. “We have a lot of confidence in our defensive staff.”

Waiting on Bakhtiari, Alexander

LaFleur once again did not rule out the possibility of left tackle David Bakhtiari, who remains on the physically unable to perform list but began practicing last week on the comeback trail from last year’s season-ending knee injury, playing against the Cardinals. But reading between the lines, it sure sounded like Nov. 7 at Kansas City is the more realistic return date for the five-time All-Pro.

“A lot of it comes down to just collectively — with David being part of that group, our medical staff, obviously Gutey (general manager Brian Gutekunst) and all of us — getting together to make the best determination of where he is and if he’s ready to go or not,” LaFleur said.