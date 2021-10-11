Already missing Jaire Alexander at cornerback, Packers hope Kevin King’s shoulder is OK

“Certainly, it’s not one of those decisions that you take lightly. He’s coming off a pretty significant injury and you want to make sure, first and foremost, that he’s healthy and he’s not at a greater risk of reinjury. But also there’s a lot of just that confidence factor (of) being out there and being able to go out there and play fast, physical and free of any type of worry of injury or whatnot so you can go out there and play your best ball.”

Jenkins on mend

Bakhtiari’s replacement at left tackle, Pro Bowl left guard Elgton Jenkins, missed his third straight game Sunday with the ankle injury he suffered against Detroit. Jenkins practiced on a limited basis on Thursday and Friday last week but LaFleur said Monday that he wasn’t necessarily expecting Jenkins to be cleared on game day.

Without Jenkins and starting center Josh Myers, the Packers started Yosh Nijman at left tackle, Jon Runyan at left guard, Lucas Patrick at center, Royce Newman at right guard and Billy Turner at right tackle. It was Green Bay’s fourth different starting line in five games so far this season.

“We were going to give him up to game-time, but certainly we had the plan. If he was able to go, that was going to be a bonus,” LaFleur said. “Elgton’s doing everything in his power to be out there. I know this is eating at him, not being out there with the guys. And again, we’ll take him through the week this week and see where he’s at.”