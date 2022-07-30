Allen Lazard’s goal? ‘I want to prove to everyone what my value is and what my worth should be’

GREEN BAY — So much has changed for the Green Bay Packers’ newly minted No. 1 wide receiver.

He has earned a new nickname, since he’ll be much more than “The Goon” this season.

He’s become far too important to risk on special teams, despite having been excellent in that role in the past.

He is now able to tell his four-time NFL MVP quarterback what kind of ball he wants thrown to him on a certain play — as he did during Saturday’s practice.

And, at least in one way, he’s drawing comparisons to one of Aaron Rodgers’ favorite go-to guys, Jordy Nelson — about as high of praise as a receiver can get in Titletown.

What Allen Lazard is not yet too big of a deal for, apparently, is being guilt-tripped by his mom.

Yes, for all the opportunities that await Lazard in the Packers’ offense in the wake of the blockbuster trade that sent star wideout Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in March, Lazard’s decision to spend the offseason back home in Des Moines, Iowa (instead of Phoenix, Arizona like past offseasons) was influenced primarily by his mother, Mary, and father, Kevin.

“She was like, ‘You don’t spend enough time (at home). We don’t see you enough.’ So I felt somewhat guilted into it,” Lazard confessed with a smile. “But also, I did want to be back in Iowa. That’s where my roots are.”

And so, Lazard prepped for the greatest opportunity of his professional football career back home, working out at his alma mater, Iowa State, and staying away from the offseason program while hoping in vain for the security of a long-term contract, so he wouldn’t have to play on a second-round restricted free-agent tender worth $3.986 million.

Lazard, whose only break was to take his parents and three siblings on a trip to Puerto Rico over the Fourth of July, took a throwback approach to training for another reason than just his mom’s wishes, and it wasn’t for nostalgia.

“Being back there, being around those people in the community again, going up to Iowa State, seeing my coaches, just being able to work out there, it kind of put me back in that mindset that I had when I was in college … (when) I didn’t feel like I had the respect I deserved and I wanted,” Lazard explained Saturday afternoon. “Being back in that weight room, on that field, just grinding again in that same environment, it just put me back in that mind frame of how I want to approach this year.

“I want to go out there and prove to everyone what my value is and what my worth should be.”

Four days into camp, Lazard has done just that, looking very much the part of a No. 1 wideout, including on a touchdown to end the 2-minute drill Saturday — skying over Eric Stokes to reel in a third-and-6, 16-yard touchdown from Rodgers on a fade in the back corner of the end zone.

“He’s capable of a lot, and the way things have gone (over the years) with the reps and the guys that we’ve had here and the targets that we’ve doled out, he hasn’t had a ton of opportunities,” Rodgers said. “But since his first day here, he’s turned heads. So it’s not surprising for him to go out and have a really consistent day.

“He’s been working hard. He has a lot to prove, I think, to himself and other people — and maybe to the team as well. So, I like a hungry Allen Lazard.”

Before anyone gets carried away, it’s more than fair to ask how realistic it is to expect Lazard — even with more targets with Adams (who was targeted 169 times last season) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (55 targets) gone — to double his career-best numbers from last season (40 receptions, 513 yards, eight touchdowns).

After all, Lazard’s four-year receiving numbers (109 receptions for 1,448 yards) are less than what Adams put up last season alone (123 receptions, 1,556 yards) on his way to his second straight first-team All-Pro selection.

But it’s also noteworthy that general manager Brian Gutekunst didn’t take the draft capital he acquired from the Raiders and flip it to acquire another team’s top wideout. He didn’t trade up in the first round of the draft to nab one of the highest-rated receivers. He didn’t even take a wideout in the first round, instead using both picks on defense.

He did draft three receivers, but in the second, fourth and seventh rounds. He did add a veteran, but it was Sammy Watkins, who as a former No. 4 overall pick has far more to prove than Lazard. And if the Packers were in on veteran Julio Jones before he signed with Tampa Bay, they clearly didn’t view the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver as a must-have or they would’ve been more aggressive in their pursuit.

“I’m excited to see what he can be for us in a different role,” Gutekunst said of Lazard. “Allen’s a confident guy. Every time we’ve given him opportunities, he’s produced. So with these new opportunities, I’m excited to see him grow and develop.

“I think the sky’s the limit for him. I think he can be a really good player in this league.”

Randall Cobb agrees. A one-time Pro Bowl receiver himself, he likened Lazard’s late-season production last year (21 receptions for 290 yards and five touchdowns on 28 targets over the final five regular-season games) to what Nelson did in 2010, emerging late in the Packers’ Super Bowl XLV-championship team (27 receptions for 449 yards and three TDs on 38 targets in the final two regular-season games and four playoff games).

In 2011, in his fourth season, Nelson set then-career highs in receptions (68), yards (1,263) touchdowns (14) and targets (96).

“I think (Lazard) was trending up towards the end of the season on a level that we saw Jordy in 2010 on the Super Bowl run. And he followed that season up in 2011 with a big year,” Cobb said. “I look forward to seeing the way Allen carries himself and continues to make plays throughout this training camp and into the season.”

In a wide-ranging, nearly 20-minute conversation in the locker room Saturday afternoon, Lazard talked about everything from going to Iowa State, his father’s alma mater, despite interest from Notre Dame and other more successful football programs (“I’d close my eyes as a kid, and I couldn’t picture myself in any other color”); to his impending nickname change (“I think I’m somewhat evolving from that ‘Goon’ title”); to his heightened motivation after Adams’ departure (“It added maybe a little fuel to that fire, so to speak, but it wasn’t like it ignited the flame”); to Adams’ influence on him (“On the field it was just his mentality of trying to prove to everybody on how good he was … Off the field, it’s how he carried himself”); to being in the same boat as Adams was last season, on the cusp of free agency (“A way smaller boat — he was probably on a yacht, I’m probably on a flat-bottom”).

But what Lazard wanted to emphasize most was that, while the Adams trade has surely given him an opportunity he wouldn’t have otherwise had, he has always expected to arrive at this point.

Now, it’s up to him to make the most of it.

“I definitely expect to have my best statistical year this year, just from Tae being gone and not requiring so many targets,” Lazard said. “But since I was 16 years old, when I committed to Iowa State, this is the vision I saw, this is the vision I had.

“I never knew how I’d get here, I didn’t know I’d have to go through Jacksonville and fight my way up the roster to get to this point. But I knew eventually that I would be here. So that mindset doesn’t really change overall from that perspective, and I’ve just got to keep staying on it.

“It’s definitely a new mentality, a new way to go about things this year, but I think the overall goal and my journey’s going to stay on track.”

Extra points

Before Lazard’s touchdown, cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles appeared to intercept Rodgers but the officials ruled he had bobbled the ball on his way out of bounds. “I feel like I had it,” said Jean-Charles, who has been working as the No. 4 corner behind Jaire Alexander, Stokes and Rasul Douglas. … Alternating offensive line combinations continued, with the starting group consisting of rookie Zach Tom at left tackle, Jon Runyan at left guard, Josh Myers at center, Royce Newman at right guard and Yosh Nijman at right tackle. … Coach Matt LaFleur praised ex-University of Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis, saying he “has shown much improvement” since the offseason program ended. “I know we didn't have a ton of full speed reps throughout the course of OTAs. But he knows what to do,” LaFleur said. “When you know what to do, you can go out there and play much more free, much more confident, much faster and I think that’s been reflected in his play.” … Rookie wideout Romeo Doubs continued his big-play-per-day schedule, reeling in a deep ball from Jordan Love. … Left tackle David Bakhtiari worked outside with the rehabilitation group for the first time in camp.