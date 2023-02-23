GREEN BAY — If Allen Lazard winds up moving on from the Green Bay Packers in free agency — a distinct possibility and perhaps even the likely outcome, it appears — then the veteran wide receiver sees two deciding factors that’ll have nothing to do with the actual team he joins.
One, Lazard said during a SiriusXM interview earlier this week, “I would like it to be somewhere I could see myself living for an extended period of time.”
And two? Having grown up in Iowa, played at Iowa State and spent nearly all of his NFL career in Green Bay, well, he’d like to find a slightly more temperate climate.
“I think everybody would prefer the sun over the cold,” Lazard told SiriusXM NFL Radio’s Bruce Murray and Rich Gannon. “I think that’s just a natural human instinct.”
Just like his next football home’s temperatures, Lazard is hoping free agent interest in him heats up quickly when the negotiation period opens on March 13, especially with a thin free agent class at his position.
And considering the Packers haven’t made much of an effort to keep him before the market opens, Lazard is preparing for his departure. Although Lazard said his agent, Peter Schafer, “has started to talk to them a little bit in recent weeks,” Lazard said general manager Brian Gutekunst and chief contract negotiator Russ Ball “haven’t said anything as far as preventing me from going to the open market.”
The 27-year-old Lazard is coming off a 2022 season in which he set career highs for receptions (60) and receiving yardage (788) — leading the Packers in both categories. His six touchdowns were two fewer than his eight-touchdown season in 2021 and one less than rookie wideout Christian Watson’s seven this year.
While he surpassed his numbers from the 2021 season (40 receptions, 513 yards), Lazard admitted late in the year his stats weren’t where he expected them to be, especially after being elevated to the No. 1 receiver role after the team traded away three-time first-team All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams last offseason.
Still, Lazard believes he’s put together an impressive enough resumé to generate plenty of interest from other teams.
“I think all players wish to be in this position at some point in their career,” Lazard said. “Having played a good season and having the option to play wherever you truly desire, I’m definitely excited to hear and see all the teams that will be interested and to see what the best option is.”
Lazard caught four passes for 41 yards — and scored the Packers’ lone touchdown — in the season-ending 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions on Jan. 8, which would be his final season in green and gold if he departs. He played last season on a one-year, $3.986 million restricted free agent tender after hoping to land a longer-term commitment from the team that added him to its roster at the end of the 2018 season from the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad.
He has long been a favorite of coach Matt LaFleur, who affectionately called him a “goon” for his willingness to do all the thankless jobs the offense requires, with his blocking in particular being a huge asset to the effectiveness of LaFleur’s scheme.
“As a wide receiver, you want to catch every single ball and, me, I want to make sure I get every single block,” Lazard said. “Those are two things that can really elevate your game as a wide receiver and take you to the next level.”
And during a season in which quarterback Aaron Rodgers was surrounded by mostly unfamiliar young faces at receiver, Lazard and 12-year veteran Randall Cobb were Rodgers’ two most reliable options.
“He’s been huge. Just a guy that obviously has a great rapport with Aaron,” LaFleur said late in the season. “You can always trust he’s going to do the right thing, be where he’s supposed to be when he’s supposed to be there. And then I think the thing that gets lost a lot of times when you talk wide receiver play is just, I mean he's an enforcer in the run game. ... This guy, he can do it all.”
Lazard admitted that spending the past four-plus seasons with the Packers has left him “very spoiled” by not just playing with Rodgers but for one of the league’s best-run organizations, he said.
“Having coach LaFleur and (former offensive coordinator) Nathaniel Hackett the past few years and obviously having Aaron as the quarterback, I’m almost bougie, I feel like, into what I’m going to be wanting from another organization because I have such high expectations,” Lazard said. “That’s only because I’ve seen that and I’ve experienced that. I think the record — minus last year — shows you how they’re able to have that much success.”
Now, Lazard has to be prepared for the possibility of trying to achieve similar success elsewhere — and preferably somewhere warmer.
“I kind of want to venture out and live in a different region,” Lazard said. “But at the end of the day, this is my career and I’m going to take it wherever it needs me to go to get to where I want to go as far as my individual career.”
