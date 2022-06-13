Allen Lazard finally inks restricted free-agent tender, ready to help Packers ‘bring the Lombardi back home’

GREEN BAY — Why it took so long, only Allen Lazard can say for certain. And perhaps he will at some point.

Maybe the Green Bay Packers wide receiver held off on signing his restricted free-agent tender in hopes a long-term, multi-year deal — and the greater security that would come with it — could be worked out.

Maybe, even with the reduced-speed nature of the team’s organized team activity and mandatory minicamp practices, he wanted to take a better-safe-than-sorry approach to the offseason and not expose himself to injury risks.

Or maybe Lazard just wanted to enjoy some time away from football and recharge his batteries — like his quarterback, fAaron Rodgers — and limit his participation in the offseason program.

Whatever the reason, Lazard — the team’s potential No. 1 wide receiver in 2022 following the offseason trade that sent two-time first-team All-Pro wideout Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders — signed his one-year, $3.986 million restricted free agent qualifying offer on Monday.

Lazard Tweeted out a photo of himself putting pen to paper at the team’s Lambeau Field headquarters, and he could be on the field Tuesday for the Packers’ final open-to-the-media OTA practice at Ray Nitschke Field.

“Time to bring the Lombardi (Trophy) back home,” Lazard wrote.

Lazard entered the league as an undrafted free agent from Iowa State, and the Packers placed the more expensive second-round tender on him in March. He didn’t receive any offer sheets before the restricted free agent signing window closed on April 22, which meant he was no longer able to negotiate with other teams after that.

It’s unclear as to why Lazard held off on signing the tender until Monday. In a statement to The Athletic last week, Lazard’s agent, Peter Schaffer, said of Lazard’s absence from the minicamp, “Allen’s total focus is on having the best possible season he can have as a player & helping the Packers win the Lombardi Trophy. Everything he is doing is to further those objectives.”

Lazard, 26, wasn’t required to attend the minicamp since he was not under contract. How much he might have benefited from attending the offseason program is hard to say. But he certainly has a colossal opportunity in front of him this season and could strike it rich with a big year that would lead to a lucrative long-term deal next offseason — especially if he picks up where he left off in 2021.

Lazard set career highs with 40 receptions for 513 yards and eight touchdowns last year; he came on particularly strong late in the season, when he caught 23 passes for 303 yards and five TDs over the final six games of the regular season. But he was targeted only once in the season-ending 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC divisional playoffs, catching the only pass thrown his way for a 6-yard gain.

Given the offseason departures of Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown, is the Packers’ most experienced wide receiver in head coach Matt LaFleur’s system. (All eight seasons Randall Cobb played in his first stint with the Packers were in ex-head coach Mike McCarthy’s offense.)

Asked if he believes Lazard, who joined the roster late in the 2018 season and averaged 34 receptions for 464 yards and three touchdowns over the 2019 and 2020 seasons before emerging last season, can be a No. 1 receiver, Cobb replied: “He had a lot of responsibility (in the past). I don’t think that’s going to change. There was a lot that we expected out of Allen, and I look forward to having an opportunity to work with him again and seeing his growth. I think you look at the last five or six games of the season, you just see this steadiness every week, making plays with the opportunities that he had. I think he has a special ability and he was definitely hitting strides there toward the end of the season.”

Cobb (12th NFL season), offseason pickup Sammy Watkins (ninth) and Lazard (fourth) are the Packers’ most veteran receivers ahead of young holdovers Juwann Winfree and Malik Taylor, 2021 third-round pick Amari Rodgers and rookies Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Samori Toure and Danny Davis.

“I’m excited about Sammy,” Aaron Rodgers said during last week’s mandatory minicamp. “We get Allen back and Randall, (and) we have three solid (veterans) right there. And then there’s a lot of competition behind those guys.”

Having skipped the voluntary OTA practices himself — and having said he won’t attend this week’s last OTAs of the offseason — Aaron Rodgers downplayed the significance of Lazard not taking part in any of the of the offseason program to this point.

“(I’m) excited about Allen Lazard. He's been our dirty work guy for most of his career here. Now he's getting an opportunity to be a No. 1 receiver,” he said. “I'm not worried about him at all stepping into that role. I've talked to him a lot. I know how he takes care of his body and I know he'll be ready when he's here.”

Appearing on “The Jim Rome Show” late last month, Lazard said he’s preparing for a bigger role with Adams and Valdes-Scantling now gone.

“It definitely puts me into a bigger role, obviously losing those two guys, who are elite at what they do. Especially Davante, the best receiver in the game,” Lazard told Rome. “Losing those guys is obviously detrimental. With that comes more responsibility on my plate, and I’m more than excited about the opportunity that will be presented this fall for me.”

Kicking carousel

When Mason Crosby spoke with reporters following the team’s open-to-the-media OTA practice on May 31, the soon-to-be 38-year-old kicker didn’t seem especially worried about Dominik Eberle beating him out for the job. He instead implied new special-teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia just wanted an additional kicker in training camp given the workload that the special teams overhaul will require.

“I go about my routine and make sure that I’m focusing in on what I’m trying to accomplish. Obviously, (Eberle) is part of this team right now,” Crosby said at the time. “I know with Rich, and the conversations I’ve had, they like carrying a few guys to get live kicks (in practice).”

On Monday, the Packers cut Eberle, who had been on the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad while Bisaccia was the coordinator, and claimed rookie Gabe Brkic off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings.

Eberle handled the kicking duties during the team’s two mandatory minicamp practices last week while Crosby wasn’t practicing and spending time in the injury rehabilitation group. Apparently, the Packers saw enough to make them want to take a look at Brkic instead.

As a redshirt junior at Oklahoma last season, Brkic went 20-for-26 on field goal attempts and made 57 of 58 extra points.