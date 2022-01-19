All systems go? Packers' Randall Cobb appears ready after speedy recovery from core muscle surgery

“I mean, it's unbelievable,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said after practice. “First and foremost, it’s such a credit to Randall. What he's done to get back to this level to be able to play in this playoff game is amazing. So much credit to him. All the work that he's put in to get to this point.

“Anytime you got a guy out there like this, another smart, smart player that understands the game, it's that kind of security blanket for Aaron to have another guy out there that he's thrown a lot of footballs to and had a lot of success. You’ve always got to make sure the quarterback's good and (that) he's got an understanding that everybody's going to be in the right spot at the right time.

“When you put Randall out there, you know he's going to be in the right spot at the right time, he's going to be able to make plays and when things get crazy or something unique happens because we always see something a little bit different, that he's going to be able to adjust to that. … It's been such a great year having him here. It really has.”

Keke released