GREEN BAY — While the uncertainty surrounding the future of quarterback Aaron Rodgers hung over the NFL on the soft-launch opening of free agency on Monday, the Green Bay Packers made a decidedly important move and agreed to terms on a one-year deal with cornerback/kick returner Keisean Nixon.
A source confirmed that Nixon agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million. The deal, agreed upon as the NFL’s early free-agent negotiating period opened, but it cannot become official until the new league year begins on Wednesday.
Nixon earned first-team All-Pro honors after leading the NFL in kick-return average at 28.8 yards per return. He assumed the job almost midway through the season and was a game-changer for the Packers’ long downtrodden return game, with special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia’s units getting a much-needed jolt in Bisaccia’s first year in charge.
“Keisean’s really an athletic guy. He’s got great eye-hand coordination, and he’s got a lot of confidence,” Bisaccia said as Nixon emerged on returns with 52- and 53-yard returns against Philadelphia on Nov. 27.
“I’ve been around him a long time … and he’s always shown some of the things I just talked about — great confidence, great eye-hand coordination. We (just) want to make sure the decision-making process stays on course with what we’re trying to do.”
Bisaccia, who coached Nixon with the Las Vegas Raiders and was a proponent of general manager Brian Gutekunst signing Nixon as a free agent last offseason, hadn’t given him many return opportunities until 2022.
Gutekunst, meanwhile, and his scouting staff had targeted Nixon as a possible nickelback and reserve cornerback and didn’t realize at the time that he’d be a game-changer on returns.
“When we identified him in the middle of (the 2021) season as a nickel corner-type player … we were really excited about him as that. And, (we) knew he was a good (special) teams player, good gunner, good cover guy,” Gutekunst said after the season. “Obviously, none of us knew what kind of returner was going to come out of that, and that was a pleasant surprise. When the opportunity came, (I) was just really proud of how he attacked it.”
Attack it he did. Nixon led the NFL in kickoff returns of 50 yards or longer (five) and had the NFL’s longest kickoff return of the season when scored on a 105-yard return against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on Jan. 1.
In turn, he struck fear in opponents and excited teammates with his explosiveness.
“In all my 18 years, I’ve never once until tonight seen an opposing team’s kicker kick away from one of our returners. On purpose,” Rodgers said after Nixon had a 52-yard return against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 19. “That’s fun. That’s pretty incredible.”
And now, Nixon will return to keep returning — even with Rodgers’ future up in the air.
“He’s a fearless guy. Sometimes I’m over there thinking to myself, ‘Surely he’s going to fair catch this ball’ — and he doesn’t. But that’s just kind of his mindset,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said late in the year. “He definitely doesn’t lack confidence.”
Photos: Packers' 2022 season in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of the Green Bay Packers' 2022 season, starting with training camp and preseason play.
