All in the family: Packers coach Matt LaFleur celebrates New York Jets’ first win, too

GREEN BAY — It might be an overstatement to claim that Matt LaFleur was more excited about the New York Jets’ overtime victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday than he was about his own Green Bay Packers beating the Pittsburgh Steelers a few hours later.
But for LaFleur, the 27-17 win was his 29th regular-season victory as the Packers head coach. And for the Jets, their 27-24 OT triumph was the first for their new coaching staff — led by head coach Robert Saleh, LaFleur’s brother-from-another-mother best friend, and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, LaFleur’s baby brother.
“I’m just really happy for those guys,” said LaFleur, who talked to both to Mike and to Saleh after the Packers’ win ended Sunday evening. “I know that’s a pretty tough market that they’re in there, but I told both of them, I said, ‘Hey, you guys are built for this.’ I know they’re resilient and they’re going to keep grinding and get the guys ready to play.”
While some CBS television viewers weren’t pleased that the network switched from Jets-Titans to Packers-Steelers because of NFL broadcasting rules before the Jets won in OT, they weren’t the only ones who missed the end of the game.
The game-winning 22-yard field goal by Jets kicker Matt Ammendola didn’t come until the Packers’ game was underway, so LaFleur didn’t learn the outcome of the game until after his own team’s game ended.
“Yeah, I found out postgame, and I didn’t (even) know it was in overtime,” LaFleur said. “I knew they were up late in the fourth quarter, so I guess I was just hopeful they won. But yeah, I talked to both those guys last night and they were obviously very, very excited. And I got to see some highlights and saw Saleh get doused with the Gatorade, which is always pretty cool.”
Protection problems
Upon reviewing the film of the Steelers’ block of kicker Mason Crosby’s 31-yard field goal attempt at the end of the first half — and the suspect offside call made by the officiating crew — LaFleur acknowledged that the field-goal protection unit has issues. LaFleur also indicated that holder Corey Bojorquez’s movements tipped the Steelers off to the snap count and when the ball would be snapped.
Pittsburgh’s Joe Haden and Justin Layne came off the right side of the Packers’ formation and past tight end Robert Tonyan, just as the San Francisco 49ers narrowly missed blocking a pair of attempts the previous week, including Crosby’s 51-yard game-winner as time expired. That’ll have to be taken care of before this week’s game at Cincinnati, as the Bengals are surely looking at the film of the past two weeks thinking they can block a kick.
“There’s a lot to clean up there, certainly,” LaFleur admitted. “They got a really good jump, jumping off the hand of our holder, so we have to do a better job of kind of varying our snap counts. But also we can clean up some stuff in terms of just our alignments up front and how we go about that. We’ll have a plan for that this week.”
Getting defensive?
Entering Monday night’s game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders, the Packers much-maligned defense was — statistically speaking, anyway — looking good. Through four games, coordinator Joe Barry’s unit ranked sixth in total defense (311.5 yards per game), including eighth in pass defense (209.5 yards per game) and 12th in run defense (102.0 yards per game).
That said, they were tied for 20th in scoring defense (25.0 points per game), and LaFleur acknowledged that the defense had some good fortune against the Steelers, as aging quarterback Ben Roethlisberger missed wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on a pair of throws that might’ve resulted in 68- and 80-yard touchdowns had he been on target, and Roethlisberger inexplicably threw short of the first-down marker on both of the Steelers’ fourth-down attempts.
And while LaFleur pushed back on the notion that the Packers would have lost the game had the Steelers not flubbed those plays, he also admitted there’s work to be done.
“I don’t think by any means we played our best football game, and that’s always a positive when you come out with a win and you don’t play your best,” LaFleur said. “Defensively, absolutely, there’s a lot of room for growth there. You don’t want to rely on the opposition not executing; you want to make sure that you’ve got everybody in the right position and are playing the right responsibilities and you’re not put in a position where you can give up those big plays.”