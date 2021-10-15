All eyes on Bears rookie RB Khalil Herbert with Damien Williams on reserve/COVID-19 list

Nagy didn't speak with the media Thursday before practice to shed light on whether Williams' status is in question for Sunday. If Williams is vaccinated, he potentially could return before the game if he returns two negative PCR tests and is asymptomatic. Unvaccinated players who test positive must remain out 10 days.

Against the Raiders, the Bears liked the balance they found between Williams and Herbert. On their second touchdown drive, Herbert had five carries for 25 yards, and Williams had four carries for 24 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown run.

Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor said the flow of the game and how many hits a player takes help determine how many carries each running back gets.

"There's definitely constant communication on the sideline with (running backs coach Michael) Pitre — 'When's the time for the next one?' " Lazor said. "Sometimes on the headset as coaches we talk about who should get this one, but sometimes it's just, 'Hey, Damien just took this many hits. He needs a blow.' So it just rolls. And then some plays obviously are planned specifically for a guy because it's something that he's good at. So it was just the flow of the game."

Pitre and Fields have lauded the work Herbert puts in to get ready for those opportunities.