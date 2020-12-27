AJ Dillon upstages Derrick Henry as Green Bay Packers beat Tennessee Titans

“(Even) with the long layoff he had, he definitely has our trust,” LaFleur explained at midweek. “It's tough when you look at that position in terms of, typically you only have one halfback in the game. I know there have been times when we've put two out there. Just as (the Panthers game) unfolded and it got tighter and tighter and tighter, it's tough to justify taking Aaron Jones off in that situation.

“I think AJ has got a bright future, and we'll do our best to put him in there. But a lot of it's predicated on how the game's going.”

Indeed, Jones was back on the field before halftime, and on the Packers’ first possession of the second half, he broke a 59-yard run — although it should have only been a 23-yarder, as he stepped out of bounds on the Packers’ sideline but Titans coach Mike Vrabel failed to throw the challenge flag on it — to set up a crucial Aaron Rodgers-to-Davante Adams touchdown to regain the game’s momentum after the Titans had pulled within 19-14.

Dillon then built on that momentum when he broke through the line on a fourth-and-inches play and scored on a 30-yard touchdown — his first TD in the NFL — to make it 33-14.

