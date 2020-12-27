AJ Dillon upstages Derrick Henry as Green Bay Packers beat Tennessee Titans

GREEN BAY — Just as everyone predicted, the Green Bay Packers’ matchup with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday night began with a big, bruising running back being a force in the ground game.
Except it wasn’t 6-foot-3, 247-pound Derrick Henry, the Titans running back who entered the night aiming to become only the eighth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season.
No, it was 6-foot, 247-pound AJ Dillon, the Packers rookie running back who missed six weeks of the season while on the reserve/COVID-19 list and was pressed into action with No. 2 running back Jamaal Williams inactive with a quadriceps injury. Dillon also saw more action with starter Aaron Jones, who was on the injury report during the week with a toe injury, missing part of the first half with a hip injury, although Jones did return to the game.
Dillon carried 21 times for 124 yards and two touchdowns — Henry, meanwhile, carried 23 times for 98 yards — in the Packers’ 40-14 victory over the Titans at snowy Lambeau Field.
Dillon came into the game having gotten only 24 carries for 115 yards — including an 18-yard run last week against Carolina — because of the time he missed following his Nov. 1 positive COVID-19 test and because the Packers' 1-2 running back punch of Jones and Williams had been so effective. But Packers head coach Matt LaFleur had been looking to get Dillon more involved and expressed confidence in him despite the time he’d missed.
“(Even) with the long layoff he had, he definitely has our trust,” LaFleur explained at midweek. “It's tough when you look at that position in terms of, typically you only have one halfback in the game. I know there have been times when we've put two out there. Just as (the Panthers game) unfolded and it got tighter and tighter and tighter, it's tough to justify taking Aaron Jones off in that situation.
“I think AJ has got a bright future, and we'll do our best to put him in there. But a lot of it's predicated on how the game's going.”
Indeed, Jones was back on the field before halftime, and on the Packers’ first possession of the second half, he broke a 59-yard run — although it should have only been a 23-yarder, as he stepped out of bounds on the Packers’ sideline but Titans coach Mike Vrabel failed to throw the challenge flag on it — to set up a crucial Aaron Rodgers-to-Davante Adams touchdown to regain the game’s momentum after the Titans had pulled within 19-14.
Dillon then built on that momentum when he broke through the line on a fourth-and-inches play and scored on a 30-yard touchdown — his first TD in the NFL — to make it 33-14.
Line dancing
With center Corey Linsley back in action after missing three games with a knee injury suffered against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 29, the Packers started yet another iteration of their offensive line on Sunday night: David Bakhtiari at left tackle, Elgton Jenkins back at left guard, Linsley at center, Billy Turner at right guard and Ricky Wagner at right tackle — with guard Lucas Patrick ending up on the bench after a couple of uneven performances of late.
And, just as things have gone all season up front, the unit didn’t stay that way.
Wagner left the game midway through the third quarter with what appeared to be a knee injury, leading to yet another shuffling on the line. This time, it was only two spots, with Patrick coming off the bench to play right guard and Turner shifting to right tackle, the position he’s spent the most time at this season.
Savage love
Safety Darnell Savage, the second of the team’s two 2019 first-round picks, continued his emergence with an interception — his fourth in the past five games.
Savage, who started 14 regular-season games last season as a rookie but had a minimal impact due in part to an ankle injury that nagged him most of the season, had two INTs against Chicago on Nov. 29 and had another against Philadelphia on Dec. 6.
His pick of Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill during the second quarter set up the Packers’ third touchdown of the night, giving them a 19-0 lead at the time.
More issues
The Packers’ much-maligned special teams units had more problems on Sunday night — although a sketchy offsides penalty saved them from one disastrous play.
Kicker Mason Crosby missed his fourth extra point of the season, and at least momentarily, his perfect season on field-goal attempts was ruined as well when the Titans’ Jack Crawford blocked his 35-yard field-goal attempt in the second quarter and Amani Hooker returned the ball to the Green Bay 20-yard line.
But referee Brad Allen’s crew flagged Titans defensive back Joshua Kalu for being lined up offsides on the kick — replays appeared to show him on Tennessee’s side of the line of scrimmage — and the play was wiped out.
Facing a fourth-and-3 after the penalty, LaFleur opted to send the offense back onto the field instead of having Crosby kick a 30-yard field goal. That decision backfired when Rodgers absorbed a 17-yard sack, and the Titans took over. Tennessee drove 71 yards on the ensuing possession for their first touchdown of the game, a 12-yard Jonnu Smith scoring grab from Tannehill to make it 19-7.
This story will be updated.
