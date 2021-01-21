Against Tom Brady, Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine aims to keep history from repeating itself

“That’s the thing. If you have an area of weakness, whether it was in New England or now at Tampa Bay, they will exploit it and continue to exploit it until you make a correction and force them out of it. So, it’s a huge challenge. It’s pretty clear and obvious he’s going to go down as one of the best of all time. (But) I just love it, because it’s a great challenge for our guys. That, ‘Hey, to go to the Super Bowl, we have to beat Tom Brady.’ I think our guys are excited for the challenge, but we’re made sure we’ve stressed it all week, knowing what they’re in for.”

In that Oct. 18 meeting, the 43-year-old Brady completed 17 of 27 passes for 166 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions (104.9 passer rating). The Packers failed to register a sack and were credited with only four quarterback hits.

Pettine’s only other meeting with Brady while with the Packers was in 2018, in his first year as defensive coordinator under then-head coach Mike McCarthy. In that game, Brady was 22-for-35 for 294 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions (99.0 rating) in a 31-17 victory at Gillette Stadium. The Packers sacked Brady twice and hit him three times.