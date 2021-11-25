Again missing David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins, Packers turn once more to ‘the world’s biggest Robot’ at left tackle — Yosh Nijman

Added head coach Matt LaFleur: “Luckily, Yosh has been playing some good ball for us. (He) has all the traits you look for in an offensive lineman — he’s big, he’s athletic, he can bend, he’s strong, powerful, everything. It’s just about putting it all together on a consistent basis.”

Nijman said playing in those three games, against the 49ers, Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals before Jenkins’ return to action, gave him not only valuable experience but confidence after scarcely playing the previous two seasons.

“It definitely does help to have three games. The game speed has slowed down for me,” Nijman said Thursday. “For me, I know it’s just every game get better at something, just look at the film from the first game, the second and third and just looking at things I did well and things I did better on and just working on those things.”

It’s that attitude that has made Nijman a beloved figure to Rodgers and Adams (“We’re definitely proud of him,” Adams said) as well as the rest of the team. So Nijman’s response was no surprise when he was asked Thursday about the way the two team leaders and the rest of the locker room have embraced him and are confident that he’ll be able to do the job with Jenkins out and Bakhtiari’s return murky.