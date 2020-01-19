Again in playoffs, Aaron Rodgers facing off with Richard Sherman

Sherman once again looks like the same player he was during his heyday in Seattle when he repeatedly erased receivers from the game plan by shutting down nearly half of the field with his lock-down coverage.

In his past 13 games, Sherman has allowed only 17 catches for 130 yards with two interceptions and no touchdowns, according to Pro Football Focus.

Sherman also sounds like the same one as well, with his brash talk and extreme confidence that has helped a former fifth-round pick develop into one of the top cornerbacks to play the game.

"Since I got in the league, every category that matters to a corner, I'm No. 1 in: Completion percentages, interceptions, touchdowns against, yards, passer rating," he said. "If that was any other corner, it wouldn't even be a conversation. But I just get tired of it. In the playoffs, I played in 13 games now, zero touchdowns given up, three interceptions. Like, show me somebody else doing it like that. Then I'll enjoy the argument. But there isn't."

While Sherman uses any slights, real or perceived, as fuel, there's only praise and respect between Sherman and Rodgers.

The two split their previous eight meetings, although Sherman came out ahead in the most important one when Seattle beat Green Bay in the NFC title game in January 2015.