After year-long issues and postseason disaster, Brian Gutekunst plans special attention for Packers special teams

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur has done his part, landing well-respected veteran special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia. Now it’s Brian Gutekunst’s turn.

With LaFleur, the Green Bay Packers fourth-year coach, showing he’s serious about solving the special teams problems that have plagued the franchise for the better part of the last two decades, Gutekunst, now in his fifth year as general manager, knows adjustments to the personnel department’s approach to special teams also are part of the equation.

Speaking during two Q&A sessions with reporters earlier this week, Gutekunst said he actually had placed greater emphasis on special teams in his department’s scouting evaluations a year ago, but that increased focus didn’t yield better on-field results.

He plans to redouble those efforts moving forward, especially in the wake of a host of special teams gaffes leading to the Packers’ 2021 season ending well short of Super Bowl LVI with a 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC divisional playoffs at Lambeau Field on Jan. 22.

Gutekunst acknowledged under his predecessor and mentor, Ted Thompson, the Packers didn’t always put an emphasis on special teams in the scouting process or in making ultimate roster decisions. For instance, safety Chris Banjo, who made the Packers’ roster as an undrafted free agent in 2013, was released in 2016 after 37 career games because he was essentially a special teams-only player and wasn’t viewed as a viable defensive safety.

Banjo, who will turn 32 on Saturday, has gone on to carve out a nice decade-long NFL career that has seen him play 118 games — with only six starts on defense. He played in all 16 games for the Arizona Cardinals this past season, playing only 13 defensive snaps but a whopping 320 snaps on special teams.

For his career, Banjo has played only 869 defensive snaps compared to 2,044 snaps on special teams. He’s the definition of a special-teams stalwart — and the type of player the Packers’ units sorely need.

“We did that this year I think more, we just didn’t see the results we wanted,” Gutekunst said of having designated players on the roster whose primary responsibility is special teams. “Some of the guys individually did a nice job. But you’re right, in years past, we haven’t done that.

“This year, I think we did make some decisions more so because of special teams, and it didn’t work out. So we’ll continue to chop away at it. If we want to get to where we want to go, that has to get better.”

Inside linebacker Oren Burks (337), safety Henry Black (315) and cornerback Isaac Yiadom (307) led the Packers in special-teams snaps during the regular season. In a curious twist, Yiadom was one of the players released when the Packers had to make roster space for several injured players to return to action in the playoffs.

Against San Francisco, the Packers’ field-goal unit had a Mason Crosby kick blocked; the 49ers blocked a Corey Bojorquez fourth-quarter punt and returned it for their only touchdown of the game, tying the score at 10; and the Packers had only 10 men on the field for 49ers kicker Robbie Gould’s walk-off 45-yard field goal. That performance, combined with finishing dead last in the 32-team NFL in longtime NFL columnist Rick Gosselin’s annual regular-season special teams rankings, led to the firing of coordinator Maurice Drayton and the hiring of Bisaccia.

“Those are the things that are really tough to swallow, is when you shoot yourself in the foot so to speak and you have those gross, just really negligent errors,” LaFleur said during his postseason news briefing with reporters. “Those cannot happen. Those are totally unacceptable.”

Hiring Bisaccia was entirely LaFleur’s call, Gutekunst said, though Gutekunst has known Bisaccia for years. His father, ex-University of Minnesota head coach John Gutekunst, crossed paths with Bisaccia in the college coaching ranks. And Gutekunst said he will seek Bisaccia’s input as he builds a roster that can be sturdier on special teams.

“Rich is going to have an impact, no doubt about it. He’s had tons of years of success in this league,” Gutekunst said. “As we work through this, how he does things and then what he’s looking for (personnel wise) is going to impact how we look at some things.”

During last year’s draft, Gutekunst did try to put a later-round premium on players who could help the special-teams units, selecting wide receiver Amari Rodgers (third round) and running back Kylin Hill (seventh round), both of whom saw action on returns, and cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (fifth round) and inside linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (sixth round) had significant experience on coverage and blocking units in college.

Rodgers was shaky as a returner, Hill flashed on kickoff returns before suffering a season-ending knee injury on a kickoff return Oct. 28 at Arizona, and Jean-Charles (231 special-teams snaps) and McDuffie (192) were part-time contributors.

“We drafted some guys, brought some guys in through the season,” Gutekunst said. “Early in the season, I felt we might have some struggles just because of the new pieces, the coordinator and everything that was going on. Midway through, was hopeful that we were getting to a spot where we might have it fixed — and then it just never got there.

“We’re going to keep swinging at it. At the end of the day, the level of play that we had was not acceptable. It’s got to get better. And it’s been that way for a little while. Getting Rich was a big part of that. That excites me moving forward.”