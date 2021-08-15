After ‘very bad’ performance in opener, Packers offensive line has work to do

And so far, offensive line coach Adam Stenavich said, none of them has distinguished himself. He went with Patrick at right guard and Runyan at left guard against the Texans, but that may not be the case this coming Saturday against the New York Jets.

“I just kind of wanted to see how they looked out there. So far with those guys at the guard position, no one’s really stepped up and risen above the rest,” Stenavich said. “So, we just put them out there with the first group and see how they handle it.”

The answer: Not well. Hackett, LaFleur and Stenavich all remarked that they didn’t see a ton of mental mistakes being made at guard, meaning the problems were related to fundamentals, technique and effort.

“I hope that will light a little fire under some guys,” Stenavich said. “I definitely thought we lacked intensity.”

On notice

The question was posed about third-year tight end Jace Sternberger in, presumably, expectation of a positive answer about a 2019 third-round pick who has struggled to find consistency or a role in his first two NFL seasons and now is fighting for a roster spot in camp.