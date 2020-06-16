After unique offseason, Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy aims to keep building connection with Aaron Rodgers, prepare young backups

How well they retained it will be tested once training camp kicks off in late July, assuming it does start on time. And while Rodgers, entering his 16th year in the league, 13th as the Packers’ starter and second in LaFleur’s offensive system, might not be as adversely affected by the disconnected offseason program, Getsy’s younger quarterbacks — backup Tim Boyle, Love and undrafted rookie free agent Jalen Morton — surely could have used the on-field work during the organized team activity practices and minicamp that were lost to the coronavirus.

“You’ve got Aaron, who’s been through enough and has been through our offense now. If this was a year ago, it would be much more difficult, I think,” Getsy explained. “But because it’s not, I think Aaron and Tim are at a great place and will be at a great place. But the two young guys, yeah, it’s going to be a demanding training camp for them because they don’t even know exactly what the drill is that we’re going to do yet. They’ve only seen a video of it. They haven’t had to say a cadence or say a play in the huddle with the team.