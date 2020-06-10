After two years of injuries, Christian Kirksey aims to return to form with Packers

Added head coach Matt LaFleur last month: “(We were) really, really fortunate, especially considering the circumstances of this offseason, to get a guy that’s been in this system in Christian Kirksey. I’ve been super impressed with him. You can tell he’s a pro. He knows what’s going on already and shoot, we’ve only been meeting for a couple of weeks. It’ll be fun to get him and get all these guys back in the building.”

That’s something Kirksey is looking forward to, too. He’s also looking forward to something else: Winning.

In his six seasons in Cleveland, the Browns never had a winning record, going a combined 24-71-1 and enduring a 1-15 season in 2016 and an 0-16 season in 2017.

“My time being at Cleveland, we all know (how it went). Let’s not be blind to it,” Kirksey said. “Me coming into Green Bay, actually seeing Aaron Rodgers, who’s been there, who’s done that, who I was watching when I was a kid, him winning games, winning a Super Bowl, going to an NFC championship and maybe being a couple of plays short of going to the Super Bowl again, I’m excited to be a part of that.