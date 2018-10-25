GREEN BAY — Tramon Williams’ conversations with Sam Shields changed over time. What didn’t change was that Williams wanted what was best for his former Green Bay Packers teammate.

The challenge? Williams wasn’t sure exactly what that was.

The Packers had released Shields, their former No. 1 cornerback, on Feb. 9, 2017, five months after Shields had suffered a concussion in the team’s 2016 regular-season opener at Jacksonville. Shields had missed the remainder of the season, and while the Packers advanced to the NFC Championship Game in Atlanta without him, Shields was on the sideline that day as an observer. Afterward, he acknowledged that he was still having headaches related to the concussion, the fourth diagnosed concussion of his NFL career.

And yet, Shields made a promise. “I’ll be back,” he vowed after the loss to the Falcons.

Williams, who’d spent the 2015 and 2016 seasons with the Cleveland Browns, was among the friends Shields would talk to in 2017 about his desire to make a comeback. And, Williams admitted, he wasn’t sure what will happen Sunday — when Shields will suit up for the Los Angeles Rams and face his former team at the L.A. Coliseum — was possible. Or smart.

“I had no doubt that he could come back. It’s just the fact that when you have those types of (head) injuries, especially with the dialogue that’s going on with concussions these days, do you want to continue to do it? And that’s the question,” Williams said this week. “After a certain amount of time off, he went and got help for it and realized that he wanted to continue to do it.

“I talked to him quite a bit about it. At one point, I was like, ‘Man, you need to call it quits.’ And on the other side, after he’d had some time off, his mind is cleared and he’s back mentally ready to go, (I said), ‘If that’s where your heart is, then go for it.’ I’ve been on both sides of those conversations.”

Shields had one year left on his four-year, $39 million deal with the Packers when he was released with a failed physical designation, meaning the Packers had not cleared him to play again at the time of his release. He said this week that he harbors no ill will toward the Packers and is looking forward to seeing Williams and other ex-teammates.

“I miss those guys, man. I can’t wait,” Shields said. “It’s going to be friendly when I see them. I love them and all that, but when game time comes, it’s going to be (competition). But I’m definitely going to be excited.”

The feeling is mutual. Each time Shields’ name was brought up in the Packers’ locker room this week, smiles followed — from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, wide receiver Davante Adams, linebacker Clay Matthews and coach Mike McCarthy. Shields, who joined the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2010, was well-liked during his seven seasons in Green Bay.

“I love competing against Sam. He’s a fantastic player,” Rodgers said. “Just keeping in touch with him during his time away after the injury in Jacksonville, this is what he wanted. He wanted to come back; he wanted to come back here. But I’m happy he’s playing. I’m happy he’s feeling great. He’s having no issues with his head. He’s a fantastic guy, was a great teammate for us and a big-time player for a number of years — starting with his interception in the (2010) NFC Championship Game and continuing on to the number of great plays he made over the years. It’s been fun to be his teammate and now watch him back in the league.”

“(Concussions) can be serious, but you never know how a guy is feeling,” added Adams, who sustained two concussions last season. “You can always change. I’ve been down that path but didn’t have any lingering effects like he did. So, I’m glad (for him).”

Said Matthews: “It’s good to see him out there and getting back after it. I’ve always been a huge Sam fan and enjoy watching him. We come from two different worlds, but we clicked. I enjoyed my time with him and wish him nothing but the best.”

The 30-year-old Shields, who signed a one-year, minimum-salary deal ($915,000 base salary, $89,999 roster bonus) with the Rams, finally got the all-clear to play after several months of treatment with world-renowned neurologists at UCLA. Although he played only on special teams in the Rams’ regular-season opener, he has played on defense in each game since, including all 74 defensive snaps in the Rams’ Sept. 27 win over Minnesota and 22 snaps (37.3 percent) last week against San Francisco.

“Really, it’s a great story,” Rams coach Sean McVay said this week. “He had a great workout (before signing). You could still see the athleticism and the unbelievable movement that he had. Being able to get him out on the field and get cleared by the doctors — I’m certainly not a doctor — but when they say he’s good to go and he’s feeling good, it’s been a great story. Unbelievable talent. I think it’s a really great demonstration of somebody’s perseverance to be able to fight back from something like this. He’s making an impact on defense and special teams for us, and we sure are glad Sam Shields is with us.”

Packers defensive passing game coordinator Joe Whitt, who was Shields’ position coach in Green Bay, also spoke with Shields about his quest to return to the field and said Shields’ loss in 2016 was a huge blow.

“I don’t think people really realize how good Sam was in what he did for us,” Whitt said. “He’s a guy that helped us win the Super Bowl, and helped me provide for my family. So I’m really close to him, really attached to him and I wanted what’s best for him. Once he got to a point where he felt like he could play again, and he assured me he could play again – now, he didn’t ask me, because he doesn’t need to ask me permission for anything – but we talked about it. And he said, ‘Joe, I can play.’ I said, ‘If you feel like you can play, then go do it. you know your body.’ He’s a great, young man. I’m glad that he’s having success. I’m just happy for him.”

Shields is just happy to be playing again.

“I feel great. I feel blessed just to put my feet back on the ground, man,” Shields said. “And being in this locker room with my brothers, (I’m) always feeling good, feeling happy. I’ve been taking it one day at a time, and everything has been getting better each day.”







Extra points

McCarthy said Thursday that he feels good about wide receivers Randall Cobb (hamstring) and Geronimo Allison (hamstring) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (groin) all returning to game action after long injury layoffs. “I think those guys look like they’re ready,” McCarthy said. … McCarthy said veteran cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who has yet to play because of a hamstring injury despite joining the team earlier this month, also should be available. “We’ll see what Sunday brings, but it’s good to add him into the mix and part of the plan,” McCarthy said. … The wait continues for former UW-Whitewater receiver Jake Kumerow, who remains on injured reserve despite being eligible to start practicing. Kumerow, out with a shoulder injury sustained in preseason, has been working out and feels good but the emergence of the rookie draft picks at wideout may have hurt his chances of being activated. “With the young players having an opportunity to play and perform, you definitely factor that in,” McCarthy said. “At the end of the day, you need all your players. I think at the end of this journey, it will reflect that. That’s why you put players on IR/return.”