After two postponements, Packers set to induct Charles Woodson, Al Harris on Aug. 28

GREEN BAY — Charles Woodson and Al Harris have waited long enough. The dynamic defensive back duo’s oft-delayed induction into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame is finally happening on August 28.
“We are READY,” Woodson wrote in a text message Wednesday afternoon. “Been a long wait.”
Yes, yes it has. In fact, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic postponing the event not once but twice, Woodson will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on August 8 before the Packers honor him 20 days later. The Packers had hoped to induct him well before Woodson got his call to Canton back in February.
Woodson and Harris played 32 combined NFL seasons, including a combined 14 with the Packers, with four of those (2006-2009) played together as a cornerback tandem. They were initially named as the 163rd and 164th inductees on Oct. 31, 2019, with the ceremony set for April 18, 2020. After the coronavirus pandemic hit, the event was postponed and rescheduled for April 17, 2021, then postponed again before that date arrived.
Now, Woodson and Harris will go in on August 28 — after the Packers play their preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo earlier in the day.
“If I was going in with anybody, it had to be Al,” Woodson said. “We spent countless days and practices and hours together, pushing each other to be the best players we could be out there on the field. Each of us took great pride in what we did, each of us took great pride in going out there and trying to shut the other team down, shut whatever receiver down that was in front of you.
“I know when the Hall of Fame was figuring out who was going in (back in 2019), once they called me and told me it was Al, I was like, ‘That’s the way it’s supposed to be.’ So it’s great to be able to share this moment with him and his family. I spent a lot of time with him and his family over the years, and that’s going to be a great moment for both of us.”
The Packers haven’t inducted anyone since former general manager Ted Thompson on May 4, 2019. https://madison.com/wsj/sports/football/professional/i-would-like-for-the-packer-fans-to-think-the-packers-are-in-good-hands/article_3685cd4e-c7a4-526a-a4ab-37346d705812.html
Thompson, who drafted three-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers in 2005 and was the architect of the 2010 Packers’ Super Bowl XLV championship team, died in January. https://madison.com/wsj/sports/football/professional/former-packers-gm-ted-thompson-architect-of-super-bowl-xlv-winning-team-who-drafted-aaron/article_ef3ee659-5d1f-5ebc-b3ee-b47aa59094bb.html
In addition to Woodson and Harris’ induction, the Hall of Fame also will honor former Milwaukee Brewers owner and Major League Baseball commissioner Bud Selig with the Bob Harlan leadership award recipient; the late Zeke Bratkowski with the Bart and Cherry Starr award; and the late Bud Lea, a longtime Milwaukee Sentinel columnist and Packers beat writer, with a new media award that will be named in his honor moving forward. LeRoy Butler and Robert Brooks, the inventor and perfector of the Lambeau Leap, respectively, will be accepting an award honoring the most memorable moments in Packers history.
Harris, 46, came to the Packers in a 2003 trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. He played 107 games in Green Bay (including playoffs), earning two Pro Bowl selections and one All-Pro honor (2007). He finished his Packers career with 14 interceptions before a catastrophic knee injury during the 2009 season.
He spent most of the Packers’ Super Bowl XLV-winning season of 2010 on the physically unable to perform list, and while he came back from the injury, he never played another down in Green Bay. He was released on Nov. 8, caught on with the Miami Dolphins later that season, then played one more year for the St. Louis Rams in 2011 before retiring and getting into coaching. The Packers honored him with a Super Bowl XLV ring even though he didn’t see action for them during the 2010 season.
Harris’ most iconic play was his pick-6 interception return for a touchdown in overtime of the Packers’ 2003 NFC divisional playoff victory over the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field — after Seattle quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, a former Packers backup, had proclaimed into the referee’s microphone, “We want the ball, and we’re gonna score.” Not long after, Harris jumped in front of a Hasselbeck pass and returned it 52 yards for a 33-27 victory.
“Honestly, I was just happy I caught the ball. There are guys who played with me who would tell you my ball skills weren’t that good. So the fact I caught the ball … I was happy I caught the ball,” said Harris, who now serves as the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive backs coach under coach Mike McCarthy, the ex-Packers coach.
Asked how he’d like to be remembered, Harris replied: “For my work ethic. I came to work every day, every game, no complaining. I’d put the helmet on and cover who’s in front of me.”
Woodson, meanwhile, came to Green Bay in 2006, after finding minimal interest on the free agent market. And Harris could not have been more excited, even if Woodson wasn’t. https://madison.com/sports/happy-campers-charles-woodson-and-al-harris-like-the-idea-of-more-footballs-thrown-their/article_2f6b389e-941f-5c39-ad09-1c6b6c24870d.html
The fourth pick in the 1998 NFL draft after winning the Heisman Trophy his final year at Michigan, Woodson spent his first eight seasons in Oakland. There, he earned four Pro Bowl berths and two first-team All-Pro selections, intercepted 17 passes, forced 14 fumbles, had 5.5 sacks and scored two defensive touchdowns.
But it was in Green Bay where Woodson wrote his ticket to Canton. In his seven seasons with the Packers, he also was selected to four Pro Bowls and twice chosen as a first-team All-Pro, but his statistics were off the charts —38 interceptions, 11.5 sacks and 10 defensive touchdowns.
“It’s been well-documented (during) my time there in Green Bay that initially when I got there, things were kind of rocky at the start,” Woodson said. “I was just very reluctant to allow myself just be a Packer. We had kind of gone through some things there my first few weeks in the training camp, had some issues that we had to iron out.
“But coach Mike McCarthy assured me, ‘Hey, man, we want you here. You’re going to be a big part of this team.’ He was just trying to basically comfort me as a coach and let me know I’m a big part of the plans there in Green Bay. I certainly appreciate him for making me feel welcome when I didn’t want to be welcome, actually.”
Less than five years later, Woodson served as the unquestioned leader of the Super Bowl XLV team, winning his first championship.
“Getting to a Super Bowl is tough, man. It’s hard. If you play this game, you understand there’s a lot of things that have to go right during the course of a season in order for you to get there,” Woodson said. “I had gone to one Super Bowl — of course, lost that one (with the Raiders) — and t was a long road to get back there.
“Literally, I used to have this recurring dream that I would be going to a party and I’d get to the door and the bouncer at the door would ask me, ‘Hey, show me the ring.’ And I didn’t have the ring, so I couldn’t get in the party. It’s funny, because I never had that dream again once I won the Super Bowl. So that’s what that moment was all about.”
