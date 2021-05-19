After two postponements, Packers set to induct Charles Woodson, Al Harris on Aug. 28

“But coach Mike McCarthy assured me, ‘Hey, man, we want you here. You’re going to be a big part of this team.’ He was just trying to basically comfort me as a coach and let me know I’m a big part of the plans there in Green Bay. I certainly appreciate him for making me feel welcome when I didn’t want to be welcome, actually.”

Less than five years later, Woodson served as the unquestioned leader of the Super Bowl XLV team, winning his first championship.

“Getting to a Super Bowl is tough, man. It’s hard. If you play this game, you understand there’s a lot of things that have to go right during the course of a season in order for you to get there,” Woodson said. “I had gone to one Super Bowl — of course, lost that one (with the Raiders) — and t was a long road to get back there.