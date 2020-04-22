After two drafts in charge, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst takes aim with 10 picks in crucial third year

Wolf used to say that if he got three solid starters from a draft, he’d done OK; as of now, Gutekunst’s biggest successes have been cornerback Jaire Alexander (first round, 2018), guard Elgton Jenkins (second round, 2019) and safety Darnell Savage (the second of two 2019 first-round picks).

Asked earlier this offseason about his track record after two draft classes, Gutekunst replied, “I think we’ve had a lot of guys come from the last three drafts that have made impacts for our football team. There’s some that haven’t, and we spend a lot of time just looking at the reasons why guys haven’t made the impact maybe we had hoped. There’s all kinds of different reasons. Sometimes it’s opportunity, sometimes it’s injuries.

“But we’re very aware of that. I think the one thing (you have to keep in mind), and this goes from the first time I stepped foot in Green Bay with Ron, (is) when you make mistakes, you’ve got to move forward. I think you’re constantly kind of evaluating that. Have we given it enough time? Have we given it enough resources to become the player we think they should be? If you get to the point where it’s like, ‘OK, we have, and it hasn’t,’ then it’s time to move.

“Sometimes you have, and sometimes you need to do that. So it’s a constant evaluation of that. We go through that pretty regularly.”