 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story
PACKERS | NOTES

After two days of not practicing, Christian Watson’s availability for Sunday vs. Vikings in doubt

  • 0

Check out some of the action from Green Bay Packers practice as they get ready for Christmas against the Miami Dolphins.

GREEN BAY — From quarterback Aaron Rodgers to offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich to wide receivers coach Jason Vrable to coach Matt LaFleur, everybody at 1265 Lombardi Avenue knows the impact rookie wide receiver Christian Watson’s emergence has had on the Green Bay Packers’ offense.

So the idea of playing Sunday’s basically must-win game against the Minnesota Vikings without him because of a hip injury is, well, less than ideal.

But that may very well be the case after Watson, who was injured late in the first half of last Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins, missed his second consecutive practice on Thursday because of the injury.

“Hopefully we can get him out there and make some plays,” Stenavich said late Thursday afternoon. “He provides a big, explosive element to the offense. As you know, if you have to consistently hammer out 13-play drives to score, (against) most NFL defenses, that’s going to be a hard thing to do.

People are also reading…

“But if you can get one or two big plays a game where now you’re pushing the ball down the field, you’re getting huge chunks, that’s a big advantage.”

Asked if it’s realistic for a rookie to be able to play in a game without practicing much — if at all — during the week, Vrable replied: “He’s really intelligent. He has a great grasp of our playbook. ... Obviously, you like to maybe get some reps on a newer route or two. You like to get the timing down and feel it out. If he can go, that’d be great. If he can’t, it is what it is.”

Watson, who injured his hip on his huge 10-yard catch on fourth-and-1 against the Dolphins to keep the Packers’ late second-quarter drive alive and set up a Mason Crosby field goal just before halftime, said he’s not sure what he did to his hip on the play, which ended with a hard hit from safety Eric Rowe.

“I’d obviously like to be at 100 percent. Obviously, me utilizing my speed is a big part of my game,” Watson said. “But I’m sure 80 percent is still pretty good.”

Watson, who dropped what would have been a 75-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the game in the Packers’ season-opening loss to the Vikings in September, admitted he wants to play in the rematch because it’s an opportunity to atone for that mistake.

“I try not to let the personal things get into my head too much, but it definitely is something like that for me,” Watson said. “I’d definitely love to go out there and obviously have a lot better game than I did the first time around.”

Asked if he’s asked LaFleur to dial up that same deep shot play to start this Sunday’s game, Watson replied with a smile, “I wouldn’t be mad. I would not be mad at all.”

Health watch

Watson wasn’t the only playmaker not practicing as kick returner Keisean Nixon (groin) also did not practice, though he did do some rehabilitation work on the side.

If Nixon, who had a 93-yard kickoff return against the Dolphins, can’t play, rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs would likely be the kickoff man again while veteran Randall Cobb would likely handle punts, though special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia wouldn’t say what his plans might be.

Meanwhile, quarterback Aaron Rodgers (right thumb, knee) was officially listed as a limited participant after not practicing on Wednesday. Rodgers said earlier this week he would play despite hurting the knee against the Dolphins.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari, who hasn’t played since Nov. 27 at Philadelphia because of an emergency Dec. 2 appendectomy, practiced for the second straight day, as did right tackle Yosh Nijman, who left the Dolphins game with a shoulder injury.

Punting on the fake

Bisaccia didn’t want to delve into the details of what the Packers could’ve done differently on their failed fourth-down fake punt against Miami, when personal protector Dallin Leavitt took the snap and was stuffed for no gain, leading to a Dolphins field goal.

Because the Dolphins kept their defense on the field instead of their punt return unit, the Packers should have called off the fake. Instead, Bisaccia said, “They blasted us, they bested us.”

Asked if they weren’t able to call off the fake and just punt the ball away, Bisaccia replied with a smirk: “We’re able to do a lot of stuff. What we did was we ran the fake and they blasted us pretty good and we didn’t get it. So, the answer to your question is ‘Yes.’ We have a lot of options in there. But, we stuck with the one that we called and that’s just the way it goes sometimes.”

Photos: Packers' 2022 season in pictures

Check out photo galleries from every game of the Green Bay Packers' 2022 season, starting with training camp and preseason play. 

Photos: Green Bay Packers get back to work during organized team activities
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers get back to work during organized team activities

  • 0

Check out the scene from the practice field as the Packers returned from the long weekend to run training camp drills Tuesday in Green Bay. 

Photos: Aaron Rodgers joins teammates at Packers' mandatory minicamp
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Aaron Rodgers joins teammates at Packers' mandatory minicamp

  • 0

Check out the scene in Green Bay on Tuesday as quarterback Aaron Rodgers took the field for a minicamp practice alongside his teammates.

Photos: Packers fans flock to Green Bay for training camp practice
Pro football
alert top story topical

Photos: Packers fans flock to Green Bay for training camp practice

  • 0

Check out the scene in Green Bay as Packers fans get a chance to see the players up close and take in a training camp practice Saturday as the…

Photos: Green Bay Packers lose 28-21 to San Francisco 49ers in preseason opener
Pro football
alert top story topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers lose 28-21 to San Francisco 49ers in preseason opener

  • Associated Press
  • 0

Green Bay loses the turnover battle 3-1 on Friday night.

Photos: Green Bay Packers host joint practice with New Orleans Saints
Pro football
alert top story topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers host joint practice with New Orleans Saints

  • 0

With the first week of NFL preseason action in the books, the Green Bay Packers took to the practice field Tuesday for the first day of a two-…

Photos: Packers take down Saints in preseason battle at Lambeau Field
Pro football
topical

Photos: Packers take down Saints in preseason battle at Lambeau Field

  • 0

With backup quarterback Jordan Love taking most of the snaps — and third-stringer Danny Etling showing off his rushing ability — the Green Bay…

Photos: Packers drop season opener to rival Vikings
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Packers drop season opener to rival Vikings

  • 0

The Green Bay Packers got off to a rough start to the season, falling to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium in Min…

Photos: Green Bay Packers host the Chicago Bears in first game at Lambeau Field
Pro football

Photos: Green Bay Packers host the Chicago Bears in first game at Lambeau Field

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • 0

The Packers made their home debut and beat NFC North Division rival, the Chicago Bears, 27-10 to improve to 1-1.

Photos: Packers edge Buccaneers in showdown between Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Packers edge Buccaneers in showdown between Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady

  • 0

Rodgers and Green Bay hold off Brady and Tampa Bay 14-12 when the Buccaneers fail to convert late 2-point conversion.

Photos: Packers edge Patriots 27-24 in OT
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Packers edge Patriots 27-24 in OT

  • 0

Mason Crosby made a 31-yard field goal as time expired in overtime, and Green Bay topped New England 27-24 to spoil rookie quarterback Bailey …

Photos: Packers come up short against Giants in London battle
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Packers come up short against Giants in London battle

  • 0

The Green Bay offense went cold in the second half as New York scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns en route to a 27-22 win Sunday at To…

Photos: Packers out of sync in loss to Jets at home
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Packers out of sync in loss to Jets at home

  • 0

The Packers' struggles continued back on their home turf as the Jets pulled away in the second half for a 27-10 victory at Lambeau Field. 

Photos: Packers' skid continues with loss to Commanders
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Packers' skid continues with loss to Commanders

  • 0

The Green Bay Packers dropped their third straight game as the Washington Commanders pulled out a 23-21 win at FedEx Field. 

Photos: Bills dominate, sending Packers to 4th straight loss
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Bills dominate, sending Packers to 4th straight loss

  • 0

Green Bay (3-5) lost its fourth straight game, falling 27-17 to Buffalo on Sunday night in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Photos: Packers fall to Lions 15-9
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Packers fall to Lions 15-9

  • 0

Aaron Rodgers threw three interceptions as Green Bay fell to Detroit for its fifth straight loss.

Photos: Packers foil Cowboys 31-28 in overtime
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Packers foil Cowboys 31-28 in overtime

  • 0

Green Bay erases a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to spoil Mike McCarthy's return to Lambeau Field.

Photos: Packers bow to Titans on 'Thursday Night Football'
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Packers bow to Titans on 'Thursday Night Football'

  • 0

Green Bay host Tennessee on Thursday at Lambeau Field.

Photos: Packers beat Bears at Soldier Field
Pro football
editor's pick topical

Photos: Packers beat Bears at Soldier Field

  • 0

Green Bay's record rises to 5-8 after the 28-19 victory over Chicago.

Photos: Packers beat Rams on 'Monday Night Football'
Pro football
editor's pick topical

Photos: Packers beat Rams on 'Monday Night Football'

  • 0

AJ Dillon ran for two touchdowns in a game which Green Bay never trailed at Lambeau Field.

Photos: Packers fall to Eagles on 'Sunday Night Football'
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Packers fall to Eagles on 'Sunday Night Football'

  • 0

Green Bay's record drops to 4-8 after the 40-33 loss to league-leading Philadelphia.

Photos: Packers keep playoff hopes alive with win over Dolphins
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Packers keep playoff hopes alive with win over Dolphins

  • 0

The Green Bay Packers held the Miami Dolphins scoreless in the second half en route to a 26-20 victory Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. 

christian watson mug 12-29

Watson
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics