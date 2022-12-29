After two days of not practicing, Christian Watson’s availability for Sunday vs. Vikings in doubt

GREEN BAY — From quarterback Aaron Rodgers to offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich to wide receivers coach Jason Vrable to coach Matt LaFleur, everybody at 1265 Lombardi Avenue knows the impact rookie wide receiver Christian Watson’s emergence has had on the Green Bay Packers’ offense.

So the idea of playing Sunday’s basically must-win game against the Minnesota Vikings without him because of a hip injury is, well, less than ideal.

But that may very well be the case after Watson, who was injured late in the first half of last Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins, missed his second consecutive practice on Thursday because of the injury.

“Hopefully we can get him out there and make some plays,” Stenavich said late Thursday afternoon. “He provides a big, explosive element to the offense. As you know, if you have to consistently hammer out 13-play drives to score, (against) most NFL defenses, that’s going to be a hard thing to do.

“But if you can get one or two big plays a game where now you’re pushing the ball down the field, you’re getting huge chunks, that’s a big advantage.”

Asked if it’s realistic for a rookie to be able to play in a game without practicing much — if at all — during the week, Vrable replied: “He’s really intelligent. He has a great grasp of our playbook. ... Obviously, you like to maybe get some reps on a newer route or two. You like to get the timing down and feel it out. If he can go, that’d be great. If he can’t, it is what it is.”

Watson, who injured his hip on his huge 10-yard catch on fourth-and-1 against the Dolphins to keep the Packers’ late second-quarter drive alive and set up a Mason Crosby field goal just before halftime, said he’s not sure what he did to his hip on the play, which ended with a hard hit from safety Eric Rowe.

“I’d obviously like to be at 100 percent. Obviously, me utilizing my speed is a big part of my game,” Watson said. “But I’m sure 80 percent is still pretty good.”

Watson, who dropped what would have been a 75-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the game in the Packers’ season-opening loss to the Vikings in September, admitted he wants to play in the rematch because it’s an opportunity to atone for that mistake.

“I try not to let the personal things get into my head too much, but it definitely is something like that for me,” Watson said. “I’d definitely love to go out there and obviously have a lot better game than I did the first time around.”

Asked if he’s asked LaFleur to dial up that same deep shot play to start this Sunday’s game, Watson replied with a smile, “I wouldn’t be mad. I would not be mad at all.”

Health watch

Watson wasn’t the only playmaker not practicing as kick returner Keisean Nixon (groin) also did not practice, though he did do some rehabilitation work on the side.

If Nixon, who had a 93-yard kickoff return against the Dolphins, can’t play, rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs would likely be the kickoff man again while veteran Randall Cobb would likely handle punts, though special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia wouldn’t say what his plans might be.

Meanwhile, quarterback Aaron Rodgers (right thumb, knee) was officially listed as a limited participant after not practicing on Wednesday. Rodgers said earlier this week he would play despite hurting the knee against the Dolphins.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari, who hasn’t played since Nov. 27 at Philadelphia because of an emergency Dec. 2 appendectomy, practiced for the second straight day, as did right tackle Yosh Nijman, who left the Dolphins game with a shoulder injury.

Punting on the fake

Bisaccia didn’t want to delve into the details of what the Packers could’ve done differently on their failed fourth-down fake punt against Miami, when personal protector Dallin Leavitt took the snap and was stuffed for no gain, leading to a Dolphins field goal.

Because the Dolphins kept their defense on the field instead of their punt return unit, the Packers should have called off the fake. Instead, Bisaccia said, “They blasted us, they bested us.”

Asked if they weren’t able to call off the fake and just punt the ball away, Bisaccia replied with a smirk: “We’re able to do a lot of stuff. What we did was we ran the fake and they blasted us pretty good and we didn’t get it. So, the answer to your question is ‘Yes.’ We have a lot of options in there. But, we stuck with the one that we called and that’s just the way it goes sometimes.”